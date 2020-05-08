BCBulletin
Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 7, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College football recruiting has been on a tear the past week with six recruits committing, and a seventh still lurking. There have been a ton of other recruiting news around college football that involves recruits that the Eagles have been going after. Let's dive into today's recruiting notebook. 

The Infectious Energy of the Staff

Many fans have been commenting on the recruiting prowess of new defensive back Aazaar Abdul Rahim. As someone who has been covering BC recruiting, I can say he has been truly a force on the trail. Recruits connect to him at level that I haven't seen in a long time at Boston College, and his spirit is relentless. He is making major in roads in the DMV area with some big time recruits and big time schools and Boston College is becoming a legit force in the area. 

But don't just praise AAR, this energy and enthusiasm is apparent all over the staff. Richie Gunnell was a major factor in the two Kenwood recruits (Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds), and has really shown that he can recruit at a high level. Also hearing a lot of buzz about offensive line coach Matt Applebaum as well. The word that connects all of this success is energy, and that starts at the top. Head coaches sometimes are connecting with recruits, but Jeff Hafley's name has popped up with almost every recruit. He is making sure that connection is happening through personal consistent interactions, and it is paying dividends. 

Jason Onye to ND

The four star Rhode Island defensive end chose Notre Dame on Thursday. Not much of a surprise here, once the Irish offered it was pretty much over. 

BC Makes Top 8 For Tristan Bounds

Tristan Bounds a high three star offensive lineman out of Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut released his Top 8. It's an impressive list that does include Boston College. Going to be tough sledding for the Eagles here. 

Lonnie White and Hugh Laughlin Stay Home

Another name we have heard floating around as a Boston College target, Lonnie White of Malvern Prep committed to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Almost a four star athlete, White will be staying home to play for James Franklin

Laughlin was a relatively recent Boston College offer from Virginia, and has pledged to the school as a defensive lineman. 

Name To Watch For

Hearing all sorts of rumblings about running back Xavier Coleman. The New Jersey native appears to be very high on Boston College, and 247sports has Crystal Balls for him to commit. Wouldn't be surprised if he commits to Boston College soon, maybe Sunday based on a tweet he shot out today. If the Eagles land him, they would have two backs for the Class of 2021, recent commit Lewis Bond being the other. 

Heinrich Haarberg, Nebraska Offer

The Nebraska native, 2021 quarterback Heinrich Haarberg reminds me a lot of Phil Jurkovec. His recruitment was slow to start, and BC got in early which should be a good sign. But an offer from Nebraska could be too much for the native son to resist. Keep an eye on the Cornhuskers for this one. 

