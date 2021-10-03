October 4, 2021
Boston College Still Ranks Highly in SI All American Team Rankings

BC's recruiting class continues to rank amongst the best in the country.
Author:

Boston College football recruiting continues to rank amongst the best in the country for the upcoming season. For October, SI All American ranked the Eagles the 14th in the nation. The experts at the site said about Jeff Hafley's squad "BC's big class hasn't had movement in some time, and that's a good thing when paired with the strong on-field start in Chestnut Hill."

BC has remained in the Top 15 since the SI All American rankings came out in June. Currently they only are behind Florida State and Clemson in the ACC. 

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

