Boston College Recruiting Notebook: February 5, 2021

Boston College football recently completed their Class of '21 recruiting class. But the coaching staff has been very active with future classes. Here is some news from the recruiting trail.

Boston College Lands PWO Emmett Hanna

The Eagles added a preferred walk on this week with the addition of defensive back Emmett Hanna out of St. Ignatius (OH). According to sources he's a solid get for the Eagles and a PWO with solid offers.

Offers Galore:

Boston College has been very busy with recent offers to a variety of recruits from around the country. Here are some of the names of players they have offered in the past week or so. Ratings are via 247sports.com.

* Treylin Payne, '22, Judson (TX), three star linebacker, other offers include UTSA, Colorado State.

* Jacari Henderson, '22, Sanford (FL), three star defensive back, other offers include Louisville, Florida State and Miami

* Anthony Brown, '22, Milan (TN), three star athlete, other offers include Alabama, Michigan State and Arkansas.

* Tyreese Fearbry, '22, Pittsburgh (PA), four star defensive end, other offers include Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Kentucky

* Joseph Adedire, '22, Arlington (TX), no rating as of this time, other offer is from Georgia Tech.

* Reco Trimble, '22, Chattanooga (TN), no rating as of this time, has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Mississippi State, NC State, Louisville

* Ish Harris, '22, Pilot Point (TX), three star running back, has offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas

* Ryland Gandy, '22, Buford (GA), three star defensive back, offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State, and many others

* Benjamin Morrison, '22, Phoenix (AZ), three star defensive back with offers from Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.

Transfer Portal is Becoming the Transfer Trap

While Boston College has added four players this offseason from the transfer portal, it's important to note that most of the players that transferred from BC have yet to find a new school. Three players (Mike Ciaffoni, Kyiev Bennermon and Justin Bellido) have all found new schools. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated had an eye opening article up earlier this week that dove into the transfer portal, and the grim news that many recruits are facing. From the article:

As many as one-third of those players are walk-ons, according to an SI examination of the portal. As of last week, only 964 of the 1,500 FBS players in the portal garnered a recruiting ranking from 247Sports (a vast majority of the other 500 are walk-ons).

Of the 964, nearly 60% (558) are uncommitted and still searching for a landing spot. The 964 players are split between those transferring from the Power 5 (557 players) and those transferring from the Group of Five (407 players). In a striking statistic, of the 299 Power 5 players who have committed to a new school, 60% took a step down in level, their next destination a Group of Five or FCS school. Just one-third of Group of Five transfers stepped up to the Power 5.

The reasons? The extra year of eligibility for returning players has caused a numbers crunch and these transfers are the ones suffering. Jeff Hafley talked about the portal earlier this week, and said that while he likes to use it here and there, it's nothing something he wants to build his program around.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- @BulletinBC (please note our new handle)