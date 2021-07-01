Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 1

Where do the Eagles stand with some of their remaining targets, and what could they do with their remaining slots?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Today is a big day for football as NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) goes into effect. This undoubtedly will have an impact on college football recruiting, but how that will look remains to be seen. Here are some of the big stories hitting BC recruiting at this time.

* If you missed it, Noble Thomas, from University High School in Orange City (FL) ended up choosing Iowa State on Wednesday. His final two were Boston College and the Cyclones and ended up with ISU. This isn't surprising, but don't be surprised if the Eagles pursue Zilan Williams from Dematha Catholic to fill this slot.

* Have heard that Boston College feels pretty good about their chances with four star cornerback Cam Johnson (St. Frances Academy, MD) and safety/linebacker VJ Payne (Buford, GA). Both have recently visited Chestnut Hill and the visits went very well. BC looks to be battling Virginia Tech for Johnson, and Payne looks like he will commit as long as there is room.

* There are still two silent commitments (they have pledged but not publicly) that BC is waiting on. We have already made our predictions that those recruits will be Gilbert Tongrongou a defensive end from Woodbridge, VA and Kivon Wright a defensive end from Manvel (TX). Both ends are expected to make their announcements on July 4th so stay tuned to BC Bulletin to see if we are correct.

* Looking at Boston College's class, they are now playing a numbers game. With RJ Maryland, and two silent commitments they are sitting at 21 commitments. That being said they can't take everyone they are still interested in as they are up against the cap of maximum recruits the NCAA will allow them to take.

With Maryland and most likely two defensive ends coming on board, they may be done with those positions and no longer have room at this time for more commitments. Of course this can change with decommitments, which are inevitable, but look for BC to maintain some wiggle room in case a can't miss recruit shows interest or there is a transfer that fits a need for 2022.

* For those remaining spots, there are approximately 5-10 offered recruits that are still "takes", or ones the Eagles staff will let commit.