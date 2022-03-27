Recapping Boston College's Recruiting Week (3/27)

Not as busy as last weekend but still some notable names on campus

Boston College football continued to host recruits from around the country over the past week. While it was a little quieter than the week before, there still were some notable names that checked out the campus. Here are some notes on the past week.

Symonds checks out Chestnut Hill

* Arguably one of the biggest names to visit campus was '23 Taft School OT Charlie Symonds. The 6-7 three star recruit is one of the biggest names in New England and recently also visited Michigan State, and took unofficials to Cal, UCLA and USC on a west coast swing. Also holds offers from Wake Forest, UConn, Maryland, NC State and UVA.

* Tawfiq Byard, a '23 defensive back from DeMatha Catholic (MD) was on campus on Saturday as well. The three star (per 247 sports) athlete also has offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and WVU. After hitting up Chestnut Hill, he also hit up Storrs, Connecticut to check out UConn and their new staff.

Owens poses for photos (via Ahmari Owens on Twitter)

* Boston College also had some local recruits on campus as well. Amari Owens, a 6-5 guard from Central High School in Springfield (MA) met with staff, and visited the facilities. There were a handful of other local recruits on campus as well on Saturday and Sunday. While many may not have BC offers yet, getting the players and their coaches on campus to meet BC staff is beneficial to Hafley and Co. building relationships with local schools.

* It wasn't just Class of '23 recruits that were on campus, as '25 Tyler Habersham-Agbemenu a 6’6 320 DT,DE,OT from St. Joseph Academy in New Jersey was on campus. He currently doesn't have an offer, but has an intriguing frame for an offensive line.

Skeete to compete in UA camp

* Today is the Under Armour All America camp in Baltimore (MD). A handful of potential DMV recruits with Boston College offers will be in attendance, including a group of St. Frances Academy (MD). Wide receiver Jaeden Skeete, from Catholic Memorial (MA) who is currently committed to the Eagles will also be working out at the event.

* Boston College quarterback commit Jacobe Robinson from Texas will be competing in the Elite 11 regionals today in Texas. These are qualifier events that quarterbacks look to score high enough to get to the finals of the Elite 11.

