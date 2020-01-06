BCMaven
'21 Quarterback Jalen Kitna Decommits From Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College lost one of their most highly rated commits last night as 2021 quarterback Jalen Kitna decommitted from the Eagles. Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, announced his decision on Twitter

A resident of Frisco, Texas, the three star Kitna committed early in the process to the Eagles. His offer list at the current time includes Tennessee, Colorado, and Georgia Tech. This move is alarming for the Eagles as they need to restock their quarterback depth chart. Anthony Brown will have moved on by 2021, but the Eagles have already lost Matt McDonald and Johnny Langan to transfer before this season. Going into that 2021 season the only quarterbacks remaining are Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce and Sam Johnson. The Eagles desperately need to beef up that group, and Kitna who appeared to have a huge arm would have been a needed addition. 

From Kitna's comments it clearly sounds like the coaching change was a major reason for reopening his recruitment. With lots still up in the air in terms of coaching hirings in Chesntut Hill his decision does make a lot of sense. Boston College still does not have an offensive coordinator, and many of the coaches Kitna probably had been in contact with have move on including Steve Addazio,  Phil Trautwein and Mike Bajakian.  With so many open spots in the offensive coaching staff, it would be tough for a recruit like Kitna to stick with the program. On top of that, new head coach Jeff Hafley probably has an offensive scheme in mind, but he needs his assistants to help sell it to recruits like Kitna. 

Kitna is still open to Boston College, and if his style fits in with Hafley's offense he should be a priority moving forward. But now he has the opportunity to look around, and Boston College is just another team in the hunt.

