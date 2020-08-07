BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 CB Jalon Williams

A.J. Black

Boston College added to their Class of '21 today with Jalon Williams, a defensive back from South Grand Prairie in Texas

Williams is a three star recruit per the recruiting services, and has offers from Texas, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kansas, Indiana, Boise State, Northwestern, SMU amongst others. He is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining Shawn Gates, Jalen Cheek, and Clinton Burton Jr. His primary recruiter was defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who has been a key recruiter in six commitments so far this year for the Eagles. 

This is a solid get for the Eagles, Williams is a speedy defender (involved in track and field), with good agility and adjustments. He has solid size at 5'11 180 pounds. In his film Williams is one of those corners that shadows receivers well, anticipates routes and even against bigger receivers is able to make plays. 

Williams is the first recruit out of the state of Texas to commit to the Eagles. Recently Boston College has been able to make more inroads in the state, landing players like Tyler Vrabel and Denzel Blackwell. It is a talent rich state, so being able to recruit there is important. 

The Eagles have been busy trying to rebuild their secondary this offseason. There has been a lot of offers given, commitments, and decommitments. It will be worth watching to see if they continue to add players at this position, as they reportedly battling with multiple schools for safety Daymond David. 

With the commitment of Jalon Williams, the Eagles are up to eighteen recruits in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

