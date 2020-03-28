Boston College Offer A "Good Feeling" For Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones

New defensive backs coach Aazar Abdul Rahim has been very active in the DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia) area since taking over the role in January. This region has been the place the coach had incredible success while working with the Maryland Terrapins. Now with BC, over the past two months, Abdul Rahim has been giving out offers to some very impressive recruits. Earlier this week the Eagles offered Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones, a 2021 athlete out of Highland Springs, Virginia.

BC Bulletin spoke with Jones about his impressive offer list, where Boston College stands, and where his nickname came from.

As a junior, the three star Jones has already seen his offer list include some big programs. Currently he explained that he has offers from Notre Dame, UNC, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Maryland, Old Dominion, Air Force, Liberty and Boston College. The coaching staffs are a big factor for Jones, as he looks to see how the coaches are treating their players.

Ranked the #23 recruit in Virginia (according to 247Sports), Boston College wasn't a school Jones was thinking about until they offered. "They are kind of under the radar when I got the offer it was a good feeling" he told BC Bulletin. Abdul Rahim has been his primary recruiter, and one he seems to have a very good relationship with. He plans on making a visit to Boston College as soon as COVID19 is more contained. Like many other recruits, Jones is impressed with the academics that Boston College offers.

Currently Jones is being recruited as an athlete, playing wide receiver in high school, and he has some skills that will make him a very sought after recruit. Per his HUDL page, he claims he can run a 4.35 40 yard dash., which would give him elite level speed.

Going by the nickname Bugg, given to him by his aunt as a baby, Jones will be making his decision close to the early decision date in December. He still is evaluating his options and does not have a Top 5 as of this time.

We will keep you up to date on any news regarding Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones.

