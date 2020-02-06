Hafley Previews The Future Of Boston College Recruiting

With the 2020 recruiting class signed and ready to enroll, new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley now has to move his focus to 2021, 2022, and beyond. This will be Hafley's opportunity to really start to form the program in his vision. Now he can go out and make offers to recruits that he wants to see at Boston College, and choose recruits he believes will be the best fit at his program

As we have mentioned on the site, BC has set up their recruiting areas and there have been changes that are worth note. New defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim has been very aggressive in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C making offers to many of the areas top recruits. This is not to say that BC hasn't recruited there before, but it clearly has been a new area of emphasis which makes sense given that Rahim is considered one of the best recruiters in that area.

Boston College has also been active in Georgia again, an area they have history with but only brought in one 2020 recruit in. Multiple coaches have recruited the talent rich area, and this appears to be an area of emphasis for the new regime.

On top of that Boston College has been active in areas that Eagles coaches haven't been active in for decades. New linebackers coach Sean Duggan has been making offers in Kentucky and Tennessee. Boston College also has offers out in Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska and Kansas, all states that the Eagles have recently not been active in. The common denominator in most of these offers? The majority of these recruits are at Catholic or Jesuit high schools.

Keeping local kids at Boston College will of course be a priority to the new coaching staff. But Hafley says they have to take a different approach to recruiting New England high schoolers "We have to evaluate them. And I'm not just talking about film." Hafley told reporters. "They're close enough where they should also feel free to come, whether it's to camp, whether it's to come on a Saturday and watch football with us, whether it's to come and sit in our meetings and watch spring ball."

Many have wondered about the style and system that Hafley will bring to Boston College and how that will effect what recruits he attracts. "The thing about this staff is we're not going to be set on running this system and fitting our system into the players." Hafley said We have good coaches. We have smart coaches, and they will do a really good job of fitting our scheme into what we have, and they will develop that, and I'm very confident they'll do a good job with that."

With the 2020 in the books, the new evaluations have begun. "It's so fast now, and everything's so sped up, we just need to slow down and do our homework and find the right fit for us. I've got to give our staff a ton of credit." Hafley explained during his National Signing Day press conference. "They were very, very aggressive on the road".