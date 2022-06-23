Another Big Weekend Set for Boston College Football Recruiting

The Eagles will be hosting some more big names this weekend

Boston College will wrap up a trio of big official weekends on Friday and Saturday with some big names heading to Chestnut Hill. Currently the Eagles are hosting a 7 v 7 tournament and another elite camp on campus. Here is the current list of '23 recruits taking official visits this weekend.

Dontavius Braswell, Running Back, Washington County (GA)

A four star according to 247sports.com Composite Rankings, Braswell is a track star who ran a 10.75 100 and a 22.02 200. Took official visits to Louisville, Nebraska, and South Carolina. Will be announcing on July 2.

Antonio Cotman Jr., Defensive Back, Life Christian Academy (VA)

The three star Cotman has been on campus before for an unofficial visit, and it looks to be down to Virginia Tech and the Eagles. Interestingly, BC could be his only official visit scheduled. Should be announcing in early July.

Palaie Faoa, Linebacker, Bishop Gorman (NV)

It's a two school race for Faoa, with Cal and the Eagles battling for his commitment. Recently visited the Bears, and should be announcing soon.

Ronan Hanafin, ATH, Cambridge (MA)

A four star athlete, and the 4th ranked recruit in the state of Massachusetts. Has taken officials to Clemson, Notre Dame and Alabama, but don't count out the Eagles. Hanafin has a great relationship with the staff, and has been on campus multiple times.

Buom Jock, Wide Receiver, Episcopal (VA)

A late offer from the DMV area. The 6-5 Jock is a VERY lengthy wide receiver and ranked a three star per 247sports.com. Also has offers from Liberty, UVA and Old Dominion.

Corey Lucius, Linebacker, Tampa Catholic (FL)

A very athletic linebacker, with a huge upside, Lucius visited Penn State two weeks ago. Also holds offers from Miami, Kansas State and Pitt.

London Montgomery, Running Back, Scranton (PA)

The 32nd ranked running back in the country, and a three star per 247sports.com. Montgomery looks to be heading to Penn State, where he OV'd already, but will BC looking for a RB still to add to the class, he could be a very attractive option.

Jonathan Pennix, Defensive Back, Appomattox (VA)

A three star defensive back from the DMV area, Pennix has offers from Louisville, Pitt, UVA, West Virginia and Maryland.

Desirrio Riles, ATH, Jacksonville (FL)

A late offer from the Eagles offered in early May, Riles was already on campus this week. A three star ATH, the 6-3 225lb Riles recently received an offer from Florida State.

