Boston College Recruiting: '20 WR Justin Bellido Flips From Minnesota, Commits To Eagles

The Jeff Hafley Era at Boston College started with a bang today as 2020 wide receiver Justin Bellido from Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, New York committed to the Eagles today per multiple outlets.

Interestingly enough he told Minnesota reporters that he was 100% committed to the Gophers even though he wasn't signing during the early signing period. Reporters around the program believed he was waiting for his SAT scores to come in.

Bellido, a three star wide receiver was originally committed to Minnesota, but flipped to the Eagles. He had offers from Syracuse, Temple, Boston College, FAU and UMass. According to his 247 recruiting report he is the 9th ranked recruit in New York, and his primary recruiter was running back coach Brian White.

This is a big get for the Eagles not only because Hafley's staff was able to flip him from a Power 5 program, but Erasmus Hall is a great program and one BC will want to build a strong recruiting pipeline with. In the past this has been a school that has sent talent to Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Rutgers. In 2017 they had seven players sign D1 offers on National Signing Day, and according to Greg Thompson they have had 40 scholarship players in the past 10 years. Clearly they are a local program that Boston College will want to be in good graces with.

Bellido isn't an overly tall receiver and he projects as a slot receiver. As he told reporters after he committed to Minnesota “I plan on playing the slot at Minnesota,” Bellido told Beasts Of Easts. “I’m going to be a shift slot receiver that can break down the defense. I want to play all over, but I’m sure that will come as I get more comfortable with the offense.

And if you want to see what kind of hands Bellido has check out the highlight reel one handed catch he made in the video below.

Bellido is the 11th recruit of the Class of 2020. Welcome to the Heights Justin!