2022 Linebacker Moses Walker Excited About Boston College Offer

Last week Boston College offered outside linebacker Moses Walker, a four star 2022 recruit out of Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, New York. While New York isn't known as a huge state for producing top level talent, Erasmus Hall is one of the most consistent programs in the Northeast for churning out P5 players. Boston College roster includes Justin Bellido, a 2020 wide receiver from Erasmus that recently committed to Jeff Hafley's staff. This year they have a loaded roster, that includes William Mohan who is already committed to Michigan, Jahzion Harris a four star defensive end, and Moses Walker.

Walker is a lightning quick linebacker that has played both inside and outside in high school. What stands out in his film is his speed and agility. He is the type of linebacker that can all over the field and disrupt plays. Walker has all the markings of a recruit that will translate to a big time playmaker at the next level.

BC Bulletin spoke with Walker about his recruitment, and where the Eagles stand with the New York native.

Walker is one of the outside linebackers in the entire country ranked 8th by 247sports, ranked 118th overall for all 2022 recruits and is the top recruit in New York. His offer list mirrors his recruiting service status. Currently his list includes: Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A & M, University of Miami, LSU, Nebraska, West Virginia, William & Mary Maryland, Louisville and Boston College.

The sophomore has started to consider what he is looking for in a collegiate program. "I'm looking for a school that I feel a home at and that has good academics, and that’s just going to help me get to the next level." Walker said. Even with a list of blue bloods, Walker is still considering Boston College. "When I got the offer from Boston College I was so excited because I have like a big bro that goes there," Walker expressed. "And he talks nothing but good things about the school."

Recruiting rules are a bit different for sophomores in terms of coaching contacts, but Walker has spoken to Tem Lukabu the defensive coordinator. "He's a chill guy and he’s from where I’m from so we had a connection from there." explained Walker. Even with a list of schools like he has, Walker does plan to visit Boston College as soon as it is safe to do so. It's very early in the process and he does not have any favorites.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with any news on the recruitment of Moses Walker.

