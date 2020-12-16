CB Clinton Burton Jr. Signs With Boston College

Boston College landed another highly ranked cornerback as Clinton Burton Jr. (MD) signed with the Eagles. The four star back flipped from Florida to Boston College, and chose the Eagles over basically every big program in the country. In a class full of impressive commitments, Burton may be the cream of the crop. He was recruited by defensive back Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who clean up in the DMV area in this class. Burton Jr was part of SI All American's top 10 cornerbacks in the class.

Other offers: Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, UNC, and many others

SI All American Scouting Report

Frame: Slightly above-average overall size and length. Well-defined arms. Chiseled legs and calves with a solid trunk. Will add muscle in the upper half, but somewhat limited growth potential.

Athleticism: Turns and sprints with outside receivers like it’s nothing. Reaches top speed with almost shocking ease. Fluid hips and flexible ankles; little-to-no wasted motion while cutting. Shows plenty of strength and physicality in run support.

Instincts: Mirrors receivers effortlessly. Never falls victim to double moves, nor gets distracted by watching quarterback. Breaks on the ball with exceptional quickness. More than willing to jam at the line of scrimmage as circumstances dictate.

Polish: Footwork in one-on-one coverage pops off the tape. Rarely if ever loses proper leverage. Effortless backpedal. Has the occasional tendency to lose focus at catch point; multiple dropped interceptions as a junior.

Bottom Line: Burton has the makings of a freshman star at cornerback for Boston College. He has the size, speed and quickness to play on the outside or in the slot depending on the coach’s preference. Questionable ball skills could keep him from putting up big numbers, but Burton profiles as a near-lockdown cover man in the ACC regardless.

