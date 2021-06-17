'22 CB Noble Thomas Sets Decision Date

The rising junior will have his decision in before the end of the month

Noble Thomas, a three star defensive back from Orange, Florida will make his decision on June 30th, the recruit said on Twitter. The young defensive back already has visited Iowa State, and will be heading to Boston College this weekend.

Thomas, a 6-1 defensive back, also named Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, West Virginia and Connecticut to round up his Top Six. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Colorado State and Wake Forest.

The Cyclones program itself caught the defensive backs attention. "I really liked the culture there," he told Garcia. "I feel like they are all about each other."

At this stage of his recruitment, Thomas appears to be in good shape if he was a take for the Eagles. Jeff Hafley has put an emphasis on improving team speed, and adding someone like Thomas would certainly fill that need. At this point of the recruiting cycle it seems like Thomas will be a priority at the cornerback position, as three star defensive back A'Khoury Lyde of New Jersey has moved on to explore other programs and will not visit.

Currently Boston College has 12 recruits committed to the Class of '22. According to 247sports.com, the Eagles have the 17th ranked recruiting class, one below Alabama.

