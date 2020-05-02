BCBulletin
2022 DL Kaleb Artis "Thankful And Blessed" By Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

While Boston College continues to build their upcoming recruiting class of 2021, they are already laying the groundwork for 2022. Recruiting is the art of building relationships, and Jeff Hafley and his staff have already begun that process with many of their targets. Late last week the Boston College staff offered Kaleb Artis, a defensive lineman out of Queens, New York. 

Most 2022 recruits do not have star rankings at this point of the cycle, but you just have to look at Artis's offer sheet to see what kind of recruit he is. Currently the 6'5 260 lb. defensive lineman has offers from William & Mary, Fordham, Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Nebraska. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Artis about how the early stages of his recruitment are going, and what he thought about the Boston College offer. 

Artis admits that he is very early in his process so there hasn't been a school that has jumped out to him yet as a favorite. Even as a sophomore though, he knows what he wants in a college. "When I look into a program, first I look at academic and educational aspects of the school."

Boston College was impressive to Artis, who explained that he liked their football program and the academics. He already knows what academic field he would like as well "I'd have interest in their business administration, or management program." When he received his offer he described feeling "very thankful and blessed." He has spoken with defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and plans on making a visit as soon as he can. 

Watching his film, Artis lines up as a defensive end, but looks to have the size of a defensive tackle. He is a physical disruptive force against his high school opponents, but it looks like he has the build to be moved inside when he gets to the collegiate level. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Kaleb Artis

