Boston College Offers Explosive '22 Running Back Alex Broome

Boston College has made a handful of '22 offers to running backs around the country. One of the most intriguing has been Alex Broome, a speedy back out of Lipscomb Academy (TN). Although he doesn't have a star ranking on any of the recruiting sites yet (many '22 recruits don't), he is starting to pile up an offer sheet with offers from the Eagles, Michigan State, Harvard and Princeton.

Broome is an explosive player, who already has 36 touchdowns in his high school career. BC Bulletin spoke with Broome shortly after his Boston College offer.

Boston College coaches have been in frequent contact with Broome. "I talked to the running back coach Coach Gunnell. I also talked to the linebacker coach, Coach Duggan who recruits Tennesse. Before the offer, I had also been talking to Jack Murphy who is the recruiting analyst."

Broome's highlight film showcases an all purpose back, but one that can take any play and break into in a big one. This stuck out to the coaching staff according to Broome. "They really loved how explosive I am with the ball in my hands and that I'm extremely versatile," he told BC Bulletin.

The young running back thinks highly of Boston College. "Its a great academic school. They have produced quality league talent the last couple years as well." The relationship he has built with the school is strong as he wants to visit Chestnut Hill as soon as the recruiting dead period is lifted.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any updates on the recruitment of Alex Broome.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com