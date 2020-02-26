Boston College Target Spotlight: WR Ceyair Wright

Boston College has been offering some big name recruits under Jeff Hafley, and one of the biggest in 2021 wide receiver Ceyair Wright. A junior out of Los Angeles, Wright is a fascinating recruit, with huge upside, and an interesting story.

Wright is considered a 4* from 247 Sports, and the #68 recruit nationally which would make him one of the highest rated recruits BC has offered. In terms of getting a play maker for his new offense, the 6'1 Wright would be quite the get for Hafley. He has offers from some power schools including Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Stanford and Nebraska.

BC Bulletin caught up with Wright to talk about his recruitment. Currently he is in the early stages of his process, and does not yet have a Top 3 or 5. However, Boston College is a school that interests him. He plans on making a trip to Chestnut Hill in the future, but has not set up a date for his visit.

Wright talked about what he is looking for in a school "I want to go to a school that will put me in a position to be successful in the future", and he likes Boston College because "BC is a prestigious school with a new coaching staff that has been very successful".

Wright is another recruit that Jeff Hafley has been in contact with, as the wide receiver explained that the head coach is his recruiter. It has been an interesting side note that Hafley has been connected personally to so many recruits. Wright has been impressed with the coaching staff "I think they are coming in with high energy, ready to take over the program".

And football is not the only claim to fame for the high school junior. Wright has also been casted in the new Space Jam 2, starring Lebron James. According to reports he will be playing James's son in the movie. “He’s such a humble guy. He’s just like a friend. He’s a mentor now.” Wright told the LA Times about his time with James.

While Wright says that he looks up to some of the greats in football, he is trying to be his own player, not one defined by other players. He currently does not have a timeline for his decision, and we will update you on any news regarding his recruitment.