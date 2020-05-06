'21 OL Coco Lukrich is a "Huge Fan" of Boston College Coaches After Recent Offer

Boston College recently offered '21 offensive lineman Coco Lukrich out of Park City, Utah.

Lukrich, is a three star recruit according to 247sports, and has offers from Washington State, Utah State, Boston College, Army, Colorado State, Fresno State,Harvard, Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, San Diego State, Syracuse, Weber State, and Yale amongst other schools in lower divisions.

The 6'4 260 pound Lukrich spoke with BC Bulletin after his offer to talk about his second ACC offer, and where he stands in his recruitment.

The very physical and strong Lukrich wants a program that gives him a "meaningful degree, family like atmosphere, and relatable coaches." Jeff Hafley's coaches stuck out to him, as he said "The coaches at Boston college are definitely the biggest upside right now" and later referred to them as "awesome." The offensive lineman also broke down what it is about the coaches he likes so much "I’m a huge fan of the coaches over there. They’re super funny and easy to talk to, but I can also tell they’d make sure I’d get work done, which I love."

The ACC is another attractive benefit that Boston College brings according to Lukrich. When he received his offer from offensive line coach Matt Applebaum he said, "It was awesome when they offered me because it was a reality check knowing that I’d be playing on one of the top teams in the country, and also against some of the top teams in the country."

Lukrich has an impressive highlight reel, and appears to be a recruit that fits the profile of a Boston College offensive lineman. He's big and physical, with a very high motor, and has really good speed for a lineman. There was one play on his film, an outside run where he was able to get out and blast two defenders while running stride for stride with his running back who scored a touchdown. This play wasn't an outlier either, as he had countless plays that looked like this. Watching his film, you could see him beefing up and becoming a trench warrior who fits right into that mold of a typical Boston College linemen.

The junior is still in the early stages of his recruitment, and has yet to make any visits. Unfortunately for Lukrich, COVID-19 slowed down his plans, and he will have to wait to make it to campuses. He did say that Boston College is a school he is very interested in visiting. He plans on making his decision sometime after the conclusion of his senior football season.

Stayed tuned to BC Bulletin for any updates on the recruitment of Coco Lukrich.

