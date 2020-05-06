BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'21 OL Coco Lukrich is a "Huge Fan" of Boston College Coaches After Recent Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered '21 offensive lineman Coco Lukrich out of Park City, Utah. 

Lukrich, is a three star recruit according to 247sports, and has offers from Washington State, Utah State, Boston College, Army, Colorado State, Fresno State,Harvard, Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, San Diego State, Syracuse, Weber State, and Yale amongst other schools in lower divisions. 

The 6'4 260 pound Lukrich spoke with BC Bulletin after his offer to talk about his second ACC offer, and where he stands in his recruitment. 

The very physical and strong Lukrich wants a program that gives him a "meaningful degree, family like atmosphere, and relatable coaches." Jeff Hafley's coaches stuck out to him, as he said "The coaches at Boston college are definitely the biggest upside right now" and later referred to them as "awesome." The offensive lineman also broke down what it is about the coaches he likes so much "I’m a huge fan of the coaches over there. They’re super funny and easy to talk to, but I can also tell they’d make sure I’d get work done, which I love."

The ACC is another attractive benefit that Boston College brings according to Lukrich. When he received his offer from offensive line coach Matt Applebaum he said, "It was awesome when they offered me because it was a reality check knowing that I’d be playing on one of the top teams in the country, and also against some of the top teams in the country."

Lukrich has an impressive highlight reel, and appears to be a recruit that fits the profile of a Boston College offensive lineman. He's big and physical, with a very high motor, and has really good speed for a lineman. There was one play on his film, an outside run where he was able to get out and blast two defenders while running stride for stride with his running back who scored a touchdown. This play wasn't an outlier either, as he had countless plays that looked like this. Watching his film, you could see him beefing up and becoming a trench warrior who fits right into that mold of a typical Boston College linemen. 

The junior is still in the early stages of his recruitment, and has yet to make any visits. Unfortunately for Lukrich, COVID-19 slowed down his plans, and he will have to wait to make it to campuses. He did say that Boston College is a school he is very interested in visiting. He plans on making his decision sometime after the conclusion of his senior football season. 

Stayed tuned to BC Bulletin for any updates on the recruitment of Coco Lukrich.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former BC Wide Receiver Christian McStravick Transfers to Rice

Former wide out out of Texas will be heading closer to home, as Christian McStravick announced he will be transferring to Rice.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

2021 CB Shawn Gates Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their sixth recruit in the past week

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 DB Jamal Hood

Boston College gets their first recruit of the Class of 2022, and it is impressive defensive back Jamal Hood

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 12 List of Four Star Defensive End Derek Wilkins

Derek Wilkins is an elite defensive end out of California, who just named his Top 12 schools. Boston College is up there with some big programs.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Linebackers

Two linebackers in the history of Boston College have had such legendary impact. Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich are our linebackers of the quarter century.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Louisiana Defensive End Ja'Marian Peterson "Really Hyped" By Boston College Offer

Boston College was down in the Bayou State as they offered defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson out of New Orleans

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers Local '21 Recruits Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons

Boston College basketball offers local products Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons as they begin to work on the 2021 recruiting class.

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive Lineman Andre Porter

Boston College landed their second commitment of the week, as Washington DC defensive lineman Andre Porter pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Fast Rising 2022 DE Jimmy Scott Gets Offer From Boston College

Boston College reached out and offered Jimmy Scott from New York, an exciting defensive end. Read about the recruit in our feature today.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Defensive Ends

Two Boston College Eagles have stood out for their play on the defensive line. We honored both in today's column.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black