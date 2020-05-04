BCBulletin
Florida Defensive End Deonte Anderson "Excited" About Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College offered Florida defensive lineman Deonte Anderson last week. The three star defensive end from Fort Meade, is from the Class of 2021 and is ranked a three star recruit by 247sports. BC Bulletin spoke with Meade after his offer to get a better feel of where he was with his recruitment, what he is looking for in a program, and where Boston College stands. 

Anderson has a solid offer list that according to the recruit includes Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, FIU, South Carolina, Marshall, Western Kentucky and Nebraska. At this point of his recruitment, he remarked that no programs are ahead of any other. But he knows what he is looking for in a school, "someone that’s going to use me to my best potential and a team that’s built on family."

When Boston College offered him he said he was "I was excited to get the opportunity." The 6'3 225 pound Anderson played tight end and defensive end in high school, but it looks like he will most likely be a defensive lineman at the next level. Anderson would like to visit Boston College, and was impressed by the new coaching staff. "I was pretty excited to see where they would take the program."

Anderson's is a top 25 defensive end in the country, per the recruiting services. His film shows a recruit that has the speed to be a disruptive defensive end. In his highlights he effortlessly blows by offensive lineman, and has incredibly good closing speed on the ball carrier. Good speed on the defensive line is a trait that is hard to teach, but incredibly valuable at the college level. 

The junior would like to make his decision by the end of his senior season. To get a sense of the recruit, I gave him a chance to brag about achievements or himself. Instead of bragging he spoke about his academic achievement and his faith. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Deonte Anderson

