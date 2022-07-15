Skip to main content

Boston College Offer Four Star Center Jayden Hastings

Eagles look to grab a big man from Florida

Boston College offered '23 center Jayden Hastings earlier this week. The 6-9 Orlando Christian Prep star, is ranked the 128th recruit in the country according to 247's Composite Rankings, and a four star recruit. 

Hastings has seen his recruitment of late really explode with offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and UCF. He also told 247 that he Florida, and UMass were going to watch him workout this summer. According to Maxpreps, Hastings averaged 5.4 points, and 6.2 rebounds per game last year for his squad. 

"I don't know when I will make that decision but just keep working and getting better," he said of his timeline on a decision," Hastings told 247sports.com. 

Boston College has one commitment for the Class of '23, guard Fred Payne. The Eagles also have other big offers out to TJ Power from Worcester Academy, who has also become one of the most sought after players in this class. He recently has received offers from UNC, Duke and Kansas, but has said that he still is considering an official visit to Boston College. The Eagles also recently offered '23 big man Boden Kapke, a three star center from Victoria, Minnesota. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

EarlGrant
Recruiting

Boston College Offer Four Star Center Jayden Hastings

By A.J. Black17 seconds agoComment
JoshDeBerry
Football

Boston College Football Schedules New Hampshire for 2028 Season

By A.J. BlackJul 14, 2022Comment
USATSI_18325594_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Johnny Gaudreau Signs Deal with Columbus Blue Jackets

By A.J. BlackJul 13, 2022Comment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Three BC Players To Attend 2022 ACC Kickoff

By A.J. BlackJul 13, 2022Comment
JohnnyGaudreau
Hockey

Calgary Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau Enters Free Agency

By A.J. BlackJul 13, 2022Comment
GavinWimsatt
Football

2022 Football Preview: Early Look at Boston College vs. Rutgers

By A.J. BlackJul 12, 2022Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball to Play Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By A.J. BlackJul 11, 2022Comment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College

By A.J. BlackJul 10, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Football

Jeff Hafley Ranked Middle of the Pack for ACC Coaches

By A.J. BlackJul 9, 2022Comment