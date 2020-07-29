BCBulletin
'23 Running Back Ike Daniels Talks Recent Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered '23 running back Ike Daniels from Mountain View High School in Stafford, Virginia.  Still only a rising sophomore, his recruitment has exploded already with offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Like most '23 recruits he currently does not have a ranking according to the recruiting sites. 

BC Bulletin caught up with Daniels to speak with him about his offer. 

Like most recruits on the younger end, he had to hear about the offer from his coach, "My recruiter coach John Harrison , from North Stafford HS has been helping me with my recruiting. He told me I got the offer from Boston College which came from Coach Rahim." According to the recruit the staff watched his film and were impressed, which led to the offer. 

Only a sophomore, Daniels is still learning about the Eagles. He is very early in his process, and looks forward to getting to know more about the coaches and the program. It sounds like he would like to visit the Eagles, "Hopefully after this corona slows down, I can visit Boston College!"

For a recruit only with freshman tape, Daniels shows off why he is already grabbing big offers. He has elite speed. Watching him get in to the open field is impressive, and you can see a playmaker already maturing in this young athlete. Based off his film, and his self described strong work ethic, don't be surprised if many other bigger programs come knocking soon. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Ike Daniels

