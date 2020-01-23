BCBulletin
Boston College Still Active With 2020 Recruiting Class

A.J. Black

The new Boston College coaching staff has been on the recruiting trail, mostly offering 2021 and 2022 recruits. But they haven't stopped targeting 2020 recruits, and have offered a pair of recruits over the past week. 

Jaden Hardy, a three star defensive end out of Savannah, Georgia was a surprise offer that came out last night. He would be an impressive get for the Eagles as he already holds offers from SEC schools like Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky along with Colorado and Louisville. He is listed as a defensive end, but around 280 pounds he could fill out as a defensive tackle as well. 

Obviously defensive line help is something that Boston College will need to add depth at, and Hardy would be a great last minute addition if Jeff Hafley and staff can bring him to Boston College. 

Check out Hardy's highlights below:

Paris Shand was the other 2020 offer that went out last night. The Canadian defensive end now attends school at the Lincoln Chaffee school in Connecticut and is considered a three star. He has had a strong rush of interest after the early period, that has included offers from Arizona, Rutgers and Vanderbilt. The Scarlet Knights were at his high school recently, and it sounds like he is going to visit the Wildcats as well. Hopefully Boston College didn't wait too long to get involved with him, as he seems like he would fill a need on the roster

The final 2020 name that is floating around is safety Jiovanny Holmes, who we had interviewed last week. He was planning on visiting Boston College last weekend, but did not make it due to the snow storm. He mentioned to me that the hope is that he gets on campus this weekend. I still expect him to commit after the visit. 

