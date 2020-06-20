2022 Defensive End Jihaad Campbell "Can't Wait" to Visit Boston College

Boston College football made a new offer in New Jersey in the past week, offering Jihaad Campbell a defensive end out of Timber Creek HS in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Campbell, at 6'3 215 pounds is a three star recruit per 247sports. He is also ranked the #17 recruit in the state for the Class of 2022. At the time of this writing he holds offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Temple.

BC Bulletin spoke with Campbell shortly after his offer to get a better perspective on his relationship with Boston College and his recruiting system.

It was a phone call that led to the offer, according to the recruit. "I was on the phone with Coach Shimko, he said some great things about me, and he had gave me an offer to Boston College." This was a big deal for Campbell, who said "I feel great about receiving the offer, it’s a great school and great community." And a visit seems like it will be coming, as the sophomore said that he can't wait to get up to Chestnut Hill.

There were a few things that the BC coaches told Campbell that they liked about his game. "They liked that I am very fast , explosive and athletic coming off the edge." He currently does not have a leader but said that he wants "a school where I feel like it’s home, and also loyalty/love within everyone on the team, along with the coaches and on campus."

Campbell is a tough defensive end, with good explosiveness off the line and plays really strong and physical. His film highlights a player who has good size and ability, and looks to be a disruptive force on defense. It will be interesting to see where his recruitment goes from here but Boston College seems to be in good shape.

BC Bulletin will provide further recruiting updates on Jihaad Campbell.

