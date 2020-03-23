2022 New Jersey RB Kanye Udoh "Will Always Remember" Boston College Offer

Boston College has been a program that has heavily relied on the running back over the past seven seasons. Big backs like Andre Williams, Jon Hilliman, AJ Dillon and David Bailey were the backbones of Steve Addazio's offensive systems. Now there is a changing of the guard, Jeff Hafley enters with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr, and all signs point to adjustment in the role of the halfback in the newly installed offense.

Enter Kanye Udoh, a three star running back out of St. Augustine Prep in Richland, New Jersey. A 2022 recruit, the sophomore has already seen his recruitment heat up with offers from UMass, Rutgers and Temple. At 6'0 200 pounds, Udoh ran for 874 yards this past season for the Hermits along with four touchdowns.

BC Bulletin spoke with Udoh about his recruitment, his excitement about Boston College and more.

Udoh is a New Jersey native, and heard from home state Rutgers pretty early in his recruitment. He explained that Greg Schiano and his staff have really stuck out to him, and have been a key selling point in recruitment. The Scarlet Knights staff members Udoh has been hearing from most are Coach Hewitt and Coach Brown.

The day after Rutgers offered, Boston College came knocking with an offer "I finished working out" Udoh explained "and it was right after Rutgers offered. it was something that I will always remember". He has been in contact with BC special teams coordinator Steve Shimko. While these two schools have stuck out, he is also hearing from Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Like most college recruits, Udoh's recruitment schedule was thrown off kilter after the outbreak of COVID-19. "As of now after COVID19 slows down, I plan on visiting Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Boston College." He is going to continue his recruitment into hopefully the summer of his junior year or the winter of his senior season when he plans on making a decision.

In terms of the type of player Udoh is, we asked him what kind of running back he considers himself. "I do consider myself a combo of the two (power and speed back) and I also am a back that can catch out of the backfield as well." Showing some self confidence, Udoh believes that he is the best 2022 running back out of the state of New Jersey.

We will keep you up to date on all recruiting news around Kanye Udoh.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI