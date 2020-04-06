BCBulletin
'21 Louisiana Athlete Matthew Langlois Feels "Welcomed" By Boston College After Newest Offer

A.J. Black

Under new head coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College has expanded their recruiting efforts to areas where they historically haven't put a strong effort. We have seen offers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Nebraska and a few in Louisiana. Last week Boston College made a new offer to Matthew Langlois, a 2021 athlete out of Catholic Of Pointe Coupee HS in New Road, Louisiana.  BC Bulletin spoke to Langlois shortly after the offer to get a better feel on how he felt about the Eagles. 

The 6'0 athlete is a running back and defensive back at his high school. He currently does not have a rank according to 247, but holds offers from Wake Forest, Arkansas State, Tulane, Navy and Houston. 

While Langlois points to the usual reasons (academics and ACC) for why Boston College stands out, he had other reasons as well. "Coach Hafley is a great coach with a lot of experience and has coached the best of the best." Langlois explained to BC Bulletin, "they said they loved my film and think I could be one of the best safeties in the ACC." He further explained that he had no preference on playing either side of the ball. 

Langlois is an exciting player to watch on film. He is a physical and fast safety, who says that he "trains harder than anyone I go against". Against good competition he has excelled as well, explaining that he locked down two wide receiver with P5 offers, and held both to under 20 yards. While his offer sheet isn't huge yet, you can see that he has the physical tools to play at the Power 5 level, and it wouldn't be surprising if he receives more offers as time passes. 

He has heard a lot from Richie Gunnell and Jeff Hafley the most, and says they have "welcomed me very well and treated me great these past few days." He currently does not have a top list, and hopes to visit Chestnut Hill as soon as it is safe to when the COVID19 pandemic slows. 

We will keep you up do date on the recruitment of Matthew Langlois. 

