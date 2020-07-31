BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'22 ATH Tyler Banks "Very Blessed" With First Power Five Offer From Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College continued their work on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2022, offering '22 ATH Tyler Banks.

As mentioned in his tweet, the Boston College offer was Banks's first Power Five offer. According to his HUDL film he is 6'4 he plays quarterback, wide receiver and free safety, but based on his recruitment will most likely be a linebacker. A '22 recruit, he plays for Nottoway High School in Crewe, Virginia. As of this writing he does not have a star ranking on the major recruiting services. 

BC Bulletin spoke with the rising junior about the start of his recruitment, and what it meant to get his first Power 5 offer. 

As a first offer, Banks seemed very excited, exclaiming that he felt "very blessed" when he received it from Coach Duggan. It also meant a lot to him that it came from Boston College, a school he felt very highly about. "Boston College not only stood out to me because of their athletics but also their academics." One of the new upcoming programs caught his attention, "I am very interested in their engineering program." Banks told BC Bulletin. 

He has some thoughts about the football program as well. "I think their defensive play is underrated and slept on. They work hard and make big plays." he explained. "The development of their players is impressive."

His film shows an athlete that could play all over the field. If he is transitioned to linebacker at the next level, his speed and agility could make him incredibly effective. He might slide in to that viper role nicely as a safety/linebacker hybrid, but could play just straight linebacker as well. 

Banks plans on visiting Boston College as soon as it is safe to do so. BC Bulletin will update with any news regarding the recruitment of Tyler Banks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

Back after an injury derailed most of his 2019 season, the redshirt junior will be looking to prove that he can be the backbone of this defense.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Updates on Logistics Around ACC Football in 2020

All the logistics for the upcoming ACC football season

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Five Takeaways From Boston College Football's Newest 2020 Schedule

A look at the schedule and some thoughts about the upcoming year

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

New ACC 2020 Schedule Model For Boston College Football

Boston College has a new schedule, here is what it looks like

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Lineman Mike Ciaffoni

An intriguing redshirt freshman defensive lineman, who saw some meaningful playing time last year.

A.J. Black

'22 Defensive End Micah Wing "Honored and Humbled" by Boston College Offer

A lightning quick defensive end, who's versatility could be a real weapon at the collegiate level. We spoke with Wing about his Boston College offer

A.J. Black

'23 Running Back Ike Daniels Talks Recent Boston College Offer

An explosive young running back, Ike Daniels talks about his recent offer from the Boston College Eagles

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Long Snapper Aidan Livingston

A look at a position that doesn't get a lot of eyeballs but is crucial for a strong special teams unit.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Hugh Davis

A look at a young linebacker who was starting to find his role under Steve Addazio, what will it look like with Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

Boston College Offer Explosive '22 Dual Threat QB Jayden Sauray

BC Bulletin spoke with the Upper Marlboro native about his recruitment and where the Eagles stand.

A.J. Black