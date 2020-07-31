'22 ATH Tyler Banks "Very Blessed" With First Power Five Offer From Boston College

Boston College continued their work on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2022, offering '22 ATH Tyler Banks.

As mentioned in his tweet, the Boston College offer was Banks's first Power Five offer. According to his HUDL film he is 6'4 he plays quarterback, wide receiver and free safety, but based on his recruitment will most likely be a linebacker. A '22 recruit, he plays for Nottoway High School in Crewe, Virginia. As of this writing he does not have a star ranking on the major recruiting services.

BC Bulletin spoke with the rising junior about the start of his recruitment, and what it meant to get his first Power 5 offer.

As a first offer, Banks seemed very excited, exclaiming that he felt "very blessed" when he received it from Coach Duggan. It also meant a lot to him that it came from Boston College, a school he felt very highly about. "Boston College not only stood out to me because of their athletics but also their academics." One of the new upcoming programs caught his attention, "I am very interested in their engineering program." Banks told BC Bulletin.

He has some thoughts about the football program as well. "I think their defensive play is underrated and slept on. They work hard and make big plays." he explained. "The development of their players is impressive."

His film shows an athlete that could play all over the field. If he is transitioned to linebacker at the next level, his speed and agility could make him incredibly effective. He might slide in to that viper role nicely as a safety/linebacker hybrid, but could play just straight linebacker as well.

Banks plans on visiting Boston College as soon as it is safe to do so. BC Bulletin will update with any news regarding the recruitment of Tyler Banks.

