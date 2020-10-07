Boston College "Number One" For Newly Offered '21 DE Quintayvious Hutchins

Boston College continued to connect with new recruits in the Class of '21 this week, offering Quintayvious Hutchins out of Alabama.

Hutchins, a 6'5 250 pound defensive end out of Bessemer, Alabama is currently committed to Murray State. His recruitment started out quiet, due to a coaching change at his high school and COVID-19, but has blown up lately. Just in the past few weeks he has heard from Iowa, Florida State, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, along with Boston College. Given the recent P5 interest he may be reopen his commitment.

BC Bulletin caught up with Hutchins shortly after his offer to talk about Boston College, and their coaching staff.

It was defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase who made the initial offer to Hutchins. "It’s feels great having an offer and an opportunity to play at Boston College," he told BC Bulletin. Recruits commonly talk about "Coach Vince", and his passion and energy. That was the case here, "I love coach Vince! He seems to have a lot of passion. I’m anxious to get to know him a lot more and build a great relationship with him."

With some senior tapes just getting out to schools, Hutchins clearly stuck out to the Boston College staff. Just this past weekend he had five sacks against Paul Bryant High School on Friday night. "They love the way I work and they love the way I play the game of football," he explained. "And they loved the way I rushed off the end of the ball."

This offer clearly was a big deal for the young defensive lineman. "I’m going to take a few days to talk it over with my family and coach." But it seems like Boston College is in great shape with Quintayvious Hutchins. "Boston College has definitely jumped to number one for me."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com