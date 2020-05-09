Boston College Jumps In With Offer To Tight End Shield Taylor

Boston College was busy in Louisiana earlier this week, offering tight end Shield Taylor from Alexandria, Louisiana.

BC Bulletin spoke with Taylor about his Boston College offer, his recruitment and more in our exclusive interview.

Taylor is a three star tight end with an extensive offer list that includes University of Louisiana, University of Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Texas State Dartmouth, Cornell, Army, New Mexico, Tulane, Boise State, Memphis, Cincinnati, North Texas, Florida Atlantic University, Stanford, Duke, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Like many other recruits, Taylor mentioned that he is looking for a program that will develop him both academically and on the field. Earlier this week Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley and tight end coach Steve Shimko were on a Zoom call with Taylor when he received his offer. He described the moment, "it was great talking with them and I was excited when they offered." The 6'4 tight end explained that he liked Boston College because of the opportunity for "great football and also a great education."

The coaching staff also stood out to Taylor. He talked about Hafley and Shimko and said "I was very impressed with the staff and their coaching experiences and the future with the program."

Taylor is a big, physical tight end that showcased good physical blocking in his film, which has been the hallmark for a good Boston College tight end. He also showed good speed and hands, which would allow him to be a versatile tight end in a passing offense. His play is impressive, and could see his game translating to the next level.

Taylor's recruiting is red hot, as he received his Boston College offer right around the time he got an offer from Georgia Tech. He explained that he would like to make a visit to Boston College, and plans on making a decision close to the beginning of his senior year.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Shield Taylor.

