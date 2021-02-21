Boston College Offer Catches Attention of '23 OL Tamarus Walker

Tamarus Walker is a big '23 offensive lineman from McDonogh (MD), who recently received an offer from Boston College. For the rising junior it was his first offer from a Power Five school, and obviously this was a big deal for him. He has yet to receive a rating on either 247sports.com or Rivals.com, but based on the schools talking to him, expect his name to blow up as his recruitment develops.

BC Bulletin spoke to Walker shortly after he received his offer to find out about his growing relationship with the Boston College staff, and where he stands in his recruiting process.

Because he can't talk directly to coaches yet, Walker's coach spoke with defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim who also is in charge of recruiting the DMV area. "My coach spoke to Coach Rahim for a while," Walker said. He elaborated that his tape stood out to the BC staff, "he said he liked me a lot and I would be a good fit for their program."

Walker is familiar with the program, and talked about some of the reasons Boston College stood out. "I know they are ranked #22 on the Forbes list for top universities and that is huge to my parents and me." The school's football reputation has caught his attention as well. "Also a lot of tradition there and I have heard their offensive line coach is excellent."



As mentioned before, Boston College is Walker's first power five offer. However according to the recruit he's also talked to "Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Michigan and a few more". In terms of a program profile he wants a school that has good "academics, a chance to play early and develop as a great student athlete and a great person in society."

While the NCAA has recently extended their recruiting dead period, Walker said he wants to visit Boston College as soon as he can.

