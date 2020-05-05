Boston College Offers Local '21 Recruits Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons

Boston College basketball has been active recruiting for the future, offering local '21 recruits Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons

Thompson is a 6'7 power forward from the Brimmer and May School in Boston. A composite two star 247sports.com ranking, he has offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Temple, Richmond, UMass amongst others.

Simmons is a three star shooting guard from Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts. He currently holds offers from Georgetown, Rhode Island, Temple and Northwestern

Both of these recruits are teammates on the Mass Rivals AAU team. This is the same team that Demarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford and Justin Vander Baan all played for. Even given his criticisms for the on court play, head coach Jim Christian has done a nice job of repairing Boston College's relationship with the local AAU programs.

Last week we broke down Boston College's scholarship situation, and showed that the 2021 recruiting class could be a big one if Christian decides to go that route. BC currently has five (six if they don't fill the last 2020 slot) slots open for the 2021 season. Some of those most likely will be filled with grad transfers, but BC could go for 3-4 recruits if the choose to do so.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting updates on Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons.

