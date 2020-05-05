Louisiana Defensive End Ja'Marian Peterson "Really Hyped" By Boston College Offer

Boston College has made a handful of offers in Louisiana for the Class of 2021, most recently extending one to Ja'Marian Peterson a defensive end out of New Orleans.

Peterson, a 6-3, 240 pound end out of LaSalle HS spoke with BC Bulletin about his current recruiting plan, what he thought of Boston College and more.

The offer list is pretty extensive so far for Peterson, and includes a variety of P5 and midlevel programs. Right now according to the recruit he holds offers from University of South Alabama, University of Alabama Birmingham, Purdue University, University of Louisiana Monroe, Grambling State University, University of Louisiana, University of Memphis, Georgia State University, Tulane University, University of Hawai’i, Southeastern Louisiana University, Florida Atlantic University, Louisiana Tech University, Arkansas State University, Lamar University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Toledo, Western Kentucky University.

The junior knows what he wants in a program, citing that "I'm looking for a family where we can go and win ball games." Boston College's offer was a big deal for Peterson who said "It was a great feeling because they are my first ACC offer so I was really hyped." Peterson hasn't had a chance to talk to the whole staff at BC but said that the two coaches that he has been speaking with are defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.

Ja'Marian Peterson played both outside linebacker and defensive end in high school. He's got a good motor and good length to be an effective outside pass rusher. Watching his gamefilm you can see a player who doesn't give up on plays, and because of that never is "out" of a play.

With a long offer list in front of him, it may take a while for Peterson to evaluate his decision. He plans on waiting until signing day to possibly make his school choice. When asked about potentially visiting he said "I would love to visit BC once all this is over."

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Ja'Marian Peterson.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI