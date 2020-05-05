BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Louisiana Defensive End Ja'Marian Peterson "Really Hyped" By Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College has made a handful of offers in Louisiana for the Class of 2021, most recently extending one to Ja'Marian Peterson a defensive end out of New Orleans.

Peterson, a 6-3, 240 pound end out of LaSalle HS spoke with BC Bulletin about his current recruiting plan, what he thought of Boston College and more. 

The offer list is pretty extensive so far for Peterson, and includes a variety of P5 and midlevel programs. Right now according to the recruit he holds offers from University of South Alabama, University of Alabama Birmingham, Purdue University, University of Louisiana Monroe, Grambling State University, University of Louisiana, University of Memphis, Georgia State University, Tulane University, University of Hawai’i, Southeastern Louisiana University, Florida Atlantic University, Louisiana Tech University, Arkansas State University, Lamar University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Toledo, Western Kentucky University.

The junior knows what he wants in a program, citing that "I'm looking for a family where we can go and win ball games." Boston College's offer was a big deal for Peterson who said "It was a great feeling because they are my first ACC offer so I was really hyped." Peterson hasn't had a chance to talk to the whole staff at BC but said that the two coaches that he has been speaking with are defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.

Ja'Marian Peterson played both outside linebacker and defensive end in high school. He's got a good motor and good length to be an effective outside pass rusher. Watching his gamefilm you can see a player who doesn't give up on plays, and because of that never is "out" of a play. 

With a long offer list in front of him, it may take a while for Peterson to evaluate his decision. He plans on waiting until signing day to possibly make his school choice. When asked about potentially visiting he said "I would love to visit BC once all this is over."

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Ja'Marian Peterson. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 CB Shawn Gates Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their sixth recruit in the past week

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Linebackers

Two linebackers in the history of Boston College have had such legendary impact. Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich are our linebackers of the quarter century.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers Local '21 Recruits Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons

Boston College basketball offers local products Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons as they begin to work on the 2021 recruiting class.

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive Lineman Andre Porter

Boston College landed their second commitment of the week, as Washington DC defensive lineman Andre Porter pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Fast Rising 2022 DE Jimmy Scott Gets Offer From Boston College

Boston College reached out and offered Jimmy Scott from New York, an exciting defensive end. Read about the recruit in our feature today.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Defensive Ends

Two Boston College Eagles have stood out for their play on the defensive line. We honored both in today's column.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Florida Defensive End Deonte Anderson "Excited" About Boston College Offer

Anderson, a Fort Meade graduate, was offered by Boston College and BCBulletin spoke with him about the offer.

A.J. Black

Emma Guy & David Cotton Named "Eagles of The Year"

Two Eagles stood out this year, and Boston College honored them. Emma Guy of the women's basketball team, and David Cotton of men's hockey.

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley Continues To Get Team Ready Even With Challenges of Coaching Remotely.

New head coach Jeff Hafley continues to get his team ready for the upcoming season, but talks about some of the challenges he has faced.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: The Defensive Tackles

Two big defensive tackles that were big contributors to the Eagles, here are our two top defensive tackles from the past twenty five years.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black