High Energy Defensive Back Joriell Washington Finds Boston College Offer "Surreal"

Boston College recently offered Joriell Washington, a 2021 defensive back out of Fort Myers, Florida

Washington, a 6'2 defensive back spoke with BC Bulletin about the offer and much more.

According to the three star recruit he currently holds offers from Iowa State, Purdue, FAU, Southern Mississippi, Toledo, USF, South Dakota, Illinois, Bowling Green, and Boston College. When asked what programs have distinguished themselves Washington said "Illinois, USF, FAU, & Iowa State are definitely sticking out right with the amount of love they are showing." When asked what he is looking for he in a program he said "I’m looking for a brotherhood a team or school that feels like home and I count on them when I need them."

Being from Florida, Joriell Washington admits he doesn't know much about Boston College as a school. But he said what he has seen on TV has impressed him citing that he loves the atmosphere and style of play. When he received his offer from defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu it was a big deal for Washington. "When they offered it was surreal because you always dream of big schools offering you" he said. "Now that it actually happened it’s crazy & unbelievable"

Washington played safety, wide receiver and corner in high school but plans on sticking to the secondary in college. He joked that he had no problem putting a wide receiver on "Washington Island." Watching his film he is an impressive safety, with good size something most recruits Hafley's staff targets have, and lays an impressive hit on receivers and running backs. Just based on his film, he flies around the field, and when he gets a head of steam can really lay a lick on the ball carrier. If he stays at safety, he could be a versatile safety at the college level that plays physically against the run and pass.

Joriell Washington plans on making his decision after his senior season is completed. Because of COVID-19 he has not been able to make many visits, so he does not have a favorite at this time. He says he feels the energy and enthusiasm the coaches have for his play, and hopes to make a visit when he can.

Washington has infectious energy, concluding our discussion by saying, "I play this game with so much energy and emotion and I can’t wait to display my talent!"

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting updates on Joriell Washington.

