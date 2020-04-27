Georgia 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards "Shocked and Excited" by Boston College Offer

Boston College renewed their efforts in the state of Georgia as of late. It was only a few years ago that the Eagles were bringing in Peach State products like Myles Willis, Max Richardson, Bryce Morais and Sam Schmal. But this pipeline dried up in the last few years of Steve Addazio's tenure in Chestnut Hill. Early last week, Boston College offered Dacula, GA athlete Kaleb Edwards, and BC Bulletin spoke with him about his recruitment journey and goals with the Eagles

Edwards is an exciting three star athlete, who played multiple positions in high school. Playing slotback and safety in high school. Good speed, and very quick, Edwards film highlights an athlete who could be successful anywhere he is played. "I don’t have a preference of a position, I’ll play anything," Edwards told BC Bulletin.

The three star Edwards has the skill set has caught that has caught the attention of schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Duke, and of course Boston College. He is a young man of faith, and wants to find a football program that reflects that, "What I’m looking for in a program is one that implements God in what they do." Though no programs have stuck out so far for Edwards, he says his ideal program is one "that makes me feel a part of a family."

It's really early in the process, and Edwards has not met much of the Boston College staff. "I have only met Coach Aazaar (Abdul Rahim)." When Boston College was offered, Edwards was "shocked and excited." he explained, "I never thought a school like Boston College would offer." Recruiting can be a whirlwind, and can change even the most thoughtfully constructed plans. I don’t know anything on visits because I just haven’t gotten that far." explained Edwards. "I had a plan to commit before school started next year but i don’t know if that will be held."

As Boston College continues to try and build depth in the secondary, Kaleb Edwards is an intriguing option. When asked what he'd like readers to know about him he said "I’d like the readers to know I’m a humble kid who keeps God first. I’m hear you use my gifts to inspire and give back to a multitude of people one day."

