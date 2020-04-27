BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Georgia 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards "Shocked and Excited" by Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College renewed their efforts in the state of Georgia as of late. It was only a few years ago that the Eagles were bringing in Peach State products like Myles Willis, Max Richardson, Bryce Morais and Sam Schmal. But this pipeline dried up in the last few years of Steve Addazio's tenure in Chestnut Hill.  Early last week, Boston College offered Dacula, GA athlete Kaleb Edwards, and BC Bulletin spoke with him about his recruitment journey and goals with the Eagles

Edwards is an exciting three star athlete, who played multiple positions in high school. Playing slotback and safety in high school. Good speed, and very quick, Edwards film highlights an athlete who could be successful anywhere he is played. "I don’t have a preference of a position, I’ll play anything," Edwards told BC Bulletin. 

The three star Edwards has the skill set has caught that has caught the attention of schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Duke, and of course Boston College. He is a young man of faith, and wants to find a football program that reflects that, "What I’m looking for in a program is one that implements God in what they do." Though no programs have stuck out so far for Edwards, he says his ideal program is one "that makes me feel a part of a family." 

It's really early in the process, and Edwards has not met much of the Boston College staff. "I have only met Coach Aazaar (Abdul Rahim)." When Boston College was offered, Edwards was "shocked and excited." he explained, "I never thought a school like Boston College would offer." Recruiting can be a whirlwind, and can change even the most thoughtfully constructed plans. I don’t know anything on visits because I just haven’t gotten that far." explained Edwards. "I had a plan to commit before school started next year but i don’t know if that will be held."

As Boston College continues to try and build depth in the secondary, Kaleb Edwards is an intriguing option. When asked what he'd like readers to know about him he said "I’d like the readers to know I’m a humble kid who keeps God first. I’m hear you use my gifts to inspire and give back to a multitude of people one day."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

Boston College clearly is still targeting a big man, as they have offered transfer Makhtar Gueye.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Five Other Boston College Eagles Who Could Potentially Be Drafted In 2021

There are five other BC players, four underclassmen and a transfer who could hear their names on NFL Draft day in 2021

A.J. Black

Evaluating Boston College's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

An early preview of Boston College's NFL Draft prospects for next year's draft.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

Over the past twenty five years there has been one quarterback who has become the gold standard at Boston College, Matt Ryan.

A.J. Black

Boston College TE Jake Burt Signs With New England Patriots

It will be a homecoming for the St. John's graduate, as Jake Burt was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots

A.J. Black

Report: Boston College Lands Lehigh Graduate Transfer James Karnik

Boston College landed their big man with the transfer of Lehigh center James Karnik

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Running Back A.J. Dillon Drafted By Green Bay Packers In Second Round

A.J. Dillon goes 62 to the Green Bay Packers

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

AJ Dillon Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Reactions and Analysis

AJ Dillon rose up the draft boards and landed in the second round in Green Bay. Read why this is the perfect situation for the running back

A.J. Black

by

DocRodgers