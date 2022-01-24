'23 ATH River Hanson "Surprised" By Boston College Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College football has been on a tear on the recruiting trail, offering a whole new slate of players from the Class of '23/'24/'25 (check out Maroon and Gold Forums for an updated list and analysis). Over the weekend, they offered River Hanson, a '23 safety from Woodward Academy from Atlanta (GA). If the name of the school sounds familiar, that is the program that BC linebacker Max Richardson attended.

With offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Duke and Liberty, he has seen his interest blow up recently. We caught up with Rivers shortly after his offer to talk about his interest in the Eagles.

The Eagles had been in contact with Rivers for a while before the offered him. The junior safety, rated a three star by 247/Rivals had been talking with Spencer Dickow, the assistant linebackers coach for a "while", and the staff recently visited his school. But it was defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu that made the offer. "Coach Tem (Lukabu) hit me up telling me to give him a call," Rivers told BC Bulletin. "We talked on the phone and he decided to offer and I was pretty surprised."

Hanson had a big junior season with 73 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breaks, something that caught the BC's staff's attention. "He (Lukabu) said he liked the way I played and my hard hitting ability."

The school itself has caught the Atlanta native's eye. "It’s a good school with great academics and they play at a high level of football," he explained. Boston College seems to have a lot of what Hanson is looking for. "Great academics and a team that plays at a high level," he concluded.

The interest appears to be mutual, as both parties are working on finding a date for Hanson to visit. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates.