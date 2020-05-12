Boston College Busy Offering Six Local Recruits on Monday

Boston College recruiting was busy on Monday, offering a series of local recruits. While most of the 2021 local class has already pledged to a school, Boston College was active with future classes, trying to get in early to gain their attention. Here is a rundown of some of the players offered. (Please note we are reaching out to all of these recruits, and there should be more in-depth interviews upcoming)

Matt Ragan

The young brother of former Boston College offensive lineman Sean Ragan. A current student at Lawrence Academy, Ragan is a tight end. Currently unranked, Ragan is a name to keep an eye out for.

Ty Chan

A 2022 tackle/defensive end also out of Lawrence Academy, Chan has offers from Boston College and William and Mary. Like many 2022 recruits, he does not currently have a rating yet.

On a side note is is a good sign to see Hafley's staff trying to get the connection with Lawrence Academy going again. Previous regimes had good success bringing in talent like AJ Dillon, Finn Dirstine, Chris Garrison amongst others. Part of this was due to the positive relationship the school had with then LA coach and former BC offensive lineman Paul Zukauskas. Now Jason Swepson is the coach, who also has ties to Chestnut Hill, getting him back in would be a huge step for local recruiting.

John Garrett

A big 6'5 tight end out of Boston College High School, Garrett is currently an unranked 2022 recruit. After missing out on his teammate Erik Russell who committed to Wake Forest on Monday, landing someone like Garrett would be a good get for the Eagles.

Sullivan Weidman

A huge 6'6 300 pound offensive tackle out of Dexter School in Boston, Weidman is a name that is already exploding on the recruiting circuit. The 2022 recruit currently holds offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Boston College and UMass.

Maleek McNeil

Another three star offensive tackle out of Easthampton, MA. McNeil is a huge tackle at 6'8 300 pounds, and is only a sophomore. Currently holds an offer from BC and UMass, but Penn State has been lurking and could offer soon as well.

Ned Brady

Out of New Canaan Connecticut, Brady is a 2022 offensive tackle without a ranking. Currently Boston College is his only offer.

