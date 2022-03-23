Skip to main content

Boston College Offers Trio From Texas

The Eagles were busy in the Lone Star State, offering two wide outs and a defensive back

The Boston College football staff has been busy over the past week, holding practices and hosting recruits from all over the country. But the staff has also been handing out new offers to recruits for their upcoming recruiting class of '23. On Tuesday, Jeff Hafley's staff was busy reaching out to players in Texas, offering a trio of '23 players from the state. 

Boston College continues to make in roads with the Lone Star state, getting commitments from starting wide receiver Jaden Williams, offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel and defensive back Jalon Williams in the past few classes. 

KelbyValsin

Kelby Valsin - Wide Receiver - Bowie HS (TX)

Valsin, a 6-2 wide receiver does not currently have a ranking according to 247sports, but his offer sheet is very impressive. Along with an offer from BC he holds offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Utah, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Stanford. His brother is a wide receiver for Oregon State, who also offered him. Valsin had 838 yards receiving last season and eight touchdowns on way to being named Texas 8-6A first-team all-district selection. 

MontrellWade

Montrell Wade - Wide Receiver - Tyler 

Wade is a high three star recruit, who has a modest (not Texas school heavy) offer list that should give Boston College a chance. The Tyler wide out has offers from Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, Vanderbilt and Washington State. A speedy wide receiver with good hands, Wade had 39 receptions his junior year for 808 yards and 13 touchdowns. If Hafley is looking for speed at the wide receiver, Wade certainly hits those marks. A track star at Tyler he ran an 11.11 100 as a sophomore.

JOhnathanHall

Johnathan Hall - Safety - Katy 

Hall is listed as a safety, but would be the perfect hybrid linebacker/safety that Jaiden Woodbey and Sione Hala will play for the Eagles. A versatile defender, Hall has the biggest offer list out of the trio including Texas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Arizona, Purdue, Baylor and Vanderbilt. Was named to the Texas 19-6A first-team all-district selection at defensive back.

