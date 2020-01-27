Boston College Lands Commitment From 2020 Quarterback Matthew Rueve

Yesterday, our site reported that four 2020 recruits committed to the Eagles. We found out that safety Jiovanny Holmes was one of them, but the other three remained a mystery. That was until this morning, when St. Xavier quarterback Matthew Rueve announced that he had pledged to the Eagles.

Rueve is a pro style quarterback, with offers from Akron, Kent State and Western Kentucky. The 6'4 quarterback is an intriguing recruit, even though he does not have an extensive offer list for a few reasons.

He attended St. Xavier High School in Ohio, the same school as linebackers coach Sean Duggan along with BC players like Ben Glines, Steven Daniels and of course Luke Kuechly. This is a school that has produced lots of NCAA talent in the past, and getting back in with that program is big for the Eagles.

Interestingly Rueve has famous Boston College athletes in his family, as the Hasselbecks are his uncles. Matt was part of the hiring process that brought Jeff Hafley to Boston College.

Rueve only started one year at St. Xavier, as he was behind Sean Clifford and Chase Wolf, now both quarterbacks at Power 5 schools. In his senior season Rueve threw for 3,126 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Boston College needed to add to their quarterback room after losing most of their depth to transfer over the past two years. Johnny Langan left for Rutgers, Matt McDonald transferred to Bowling Green, and Anthony Brown is in the transfer portal as of this writing. On top of that 2021 commit Jalen Kitna decommitted as well.

Hafley started to rebuild his depth chart with the addition of blue chip recruit Phil Jurkovec this offseason. This was a huge addition for the Eagles, as Jurkovec projects to be the immediate starter when he gets on campus. However currently there hasn't been an update on his waiver status, and his 2020 season is up in the air.

In terms of finding a quarterback this late in the cycle, Rueve is a solid find. He plays for a solid school in a good conference, has put up good numbers and has a BC connection.

You can check out Rueve's highlight reel below: