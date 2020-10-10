SI.com
BCBulletin
'21 DE/OLB Quintayvious Hutchins Commits to Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a new commitment on Friday night as '21 DE/OLB Quintayvious Hutchins committed to the Eagles. He went to Twitter to announce his decision.

Hutchins, from Alabama, was a late offer for the Eagles, receiving his offer earlier this week. He was committed to Murray State previous to pledging to BC. He currently doesn't have a ranking but was also receiving interest from Iowa, Florida State, Tennessee,Western Kentucky. His recruitment started later because there was a coaching change at his high school, and the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down getting his tapes out to schools.

When we spoke to the Bessemer, Alabama native earlier he spoke about his growing relationship with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase. We caught up with Hutchins again tonight and asked him why he pulled the trigger and committed to the Eagles.  He responded "I get to to play big time Power 5 football for one of the best schools in the country, GREAT academics, and a coaching staff that all have coached in the NFL...... IT WAS A NO BRAINER!!"

Quintayvious Hutchins is the 23rd recruit to commit to the Eagles in the Class of '21. He is the first from the state of Alabama, and the first to commit to BC since defensive tackle TJ Rayam. He joins Donovan Ezeiruaku as a DE/OLB, but one of a handful of defensive ends and linebackers to commit to the Eagles. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Sounds like the type of high upside guy you try and nab towards the end of a class, sounds like a great player! Curious if schools try and get another flip, but he seems pretty solid from what you just wrote.

