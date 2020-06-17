BCBulletin
Five Boston College Commits Receive Ratings On 247sports.com

A.J. Black

Boston College recently has been on a run with landing commitments from around the country. Five of them however had no ranking, or star ranking, until this week. 247sports recently updated their rankings to give five Eagles the following rating.

All are three stars:

Trevin Wallace -Linebacker- 89 

Neto Okpala -Defensive End- 86 

Jonas Sanker -Athlete- 85 

Owen Stoudmire -Defensive Tackle- 85 

Ilija Krajnovic - Offensive Lineman- 84 

Donovan Ezeiruaku - Defensive End- 83

With the update in rankings, Boston College's class ranking bumps up to #25 in the country and #5 in the ACC. Of course some of that is due to the large class that have taken so far, but there is also a slight uptick in the rating in players from last year to this. Last season the Eagles finished #64 in the country in their class and #13 in the ACC only ahead of Virginia Tech. 

We mentioned on this site to keep your eye on linebacker Trevin Wallace, and the new ratings clearly justified our hype. He is now the top ranked recruit in the Class of 2021, and #16 inside linebacker in the country. He most likely will get bumped up to a four stars by the time he starts his season year. He is going to get some major attention from some big programs, if BC can keep him, as we mentioned earlier he could be the gem of this class. 

