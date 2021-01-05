BC Football Recruiting Notebook: January 5, 2021

In today's notebook we look at some of the news around Boston College football. This isn't just limited to recruiting, but also the transfer portal. Here are some updates.

* It looks like four star defensive lineman George Rooks's decision is going to come down to the wire. Late--or the traditional national signing day--is about a month away, and Rooks is still down to Penn State, Michigan and Boston College. Will be interesting to see if Don Brown's firing has any impact on his decision. His 247sports.com Crystal Ball is still all over the place with all three schools still listed with predictions.

* Another '21 name to watch out for is wide receiver Armond Scott. The high three star wide receiver out of Euclid, Ohio is considering Boston College, and has the size to possibly play wide receiver or tight end. If the Eagles want to bring a tight end, that has good hands, the former Kentucky commit might be a good fit.

* Couple of new offers went out in the past week including: '22 Alabama DE Justice Finkley, '22 Texas LB Justin Medlock, '23 Massachusetts TE Preston Zinter, '23 St. Francis Academy (MD) QB Michael Van Buren.

*Marcus Peterson a wide receiver out of released his Top 14, Boston College made the list. Peterson is an impressive recruit, but the Eagles will have stiff competition moving forward.

* Jaeden Gould, a four star defensive back out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey will be releasing his Top 12 soon. Don't be surprised if Boston College makes the list.

* One transfer name we had mentioned was defensive end Arnold Ebiketie out of Temple. The Eagles will have to look elsewhere. He announced he will transferring to Penn State, staying close to home.

* A couple of interesting names popped up in potential areas of need yesterday in the transfer portal. Kenneth Walker III a running back from Wake Forest, and defensive linemen Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams all entered the portal. Not sure if they are ever going to be linked to Boston College, but they are a trio that could definitely help the Eagles moving forward.

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI