Local '21 SG Casey Simmons Commits To Northwestern

A.J. Black

Local shooting guard Casey Simmons of Milton, MA committed to the Northwestern Wilcats today according to his Twitter page:

Simmons, a Milton Academy student, comes in ranked at #103 nationally according to 247sports. He is the #2 recruit in the state, a four star recruit that is only behind Bennett Pitcher who recently committed to Harvard. The junior's top seven is rounded out with Princeton, Yale, Northwestern, Miami, Texas and Pittsburgh.

The highly touted recruit  is currently on the Mass Rivals AAU team. Current BC players DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford and Justin Vander Baan all were members of this team. Earlier this week he announced his Top 7 which included the Eagles.

This is a big blow for the Boston College basketball program. The Eagles have struggled with keeping local recruits in state, the Demarr Langford being the exception (and he technically counts as a NH recruit). Going over 247sports.com's list, and BC hasn't landed a Top 5 Massachusetts recruit in over ten years. Some of this has been due to previous administration and their lack of connection with the local AAU teams, but more recently it is most likely due to the struggles of the program. 

Jim Christian's staff can try and break their local cold streak with Gianni Thompson, who also has BC in his Top 7. BC Bulletin will provide updates on his recruitment. 

