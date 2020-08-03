Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: August 2nd, 2020

The Boston College football program continues to work towards their Class of 2021 and beyond. Here are some news and notes around recruiting.

Nigel Tate Sticks Firm

I spoke with '21 defensive tackle commit Nigel Tate about his recent Arizona State offer, and he reaffirmed that he is staying committed to Boston College. When talking to recruits you can sometimes tell if they may be leaning towards a decommit, or there may be some hesitation. I strongly believe that Tate will stick with the Eagles at this time.

Jalon Williams Announcing Soon

A name to watch for is Jalon Williams, a three star '21 cornerback out of Texas. He announced on Sunday that he is going to make his decision on August 6th. He currently holds offers from Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi St., Missouri, Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah.

Connor Lytton Receives Honors

Boston College commit, Connor Lytton, who was named to Wilson Football's First Team Preseason All American. Looks like the Eagles are getting a very good kicker for the future.

Emmett Morehead, Clinton Burton To Enroll Early?

Two names to watch for as early enrollees are quarterback Emmett Morehead and blue chip recruit Clinton Burton. On Saturday when the new official offers went out, both recruits went to Twitter to say that they were excited to start in January. If BC gets a bunch of early enrollees, watch for a bigger class this year. Grabbing early enrollees gives them wiggle room to go over 25 recruits if they choose to.

Local Recruit '22 OL/DE Ty Chan Sees Recruiting Blowing Up

A name to watch for in the future, Ty Chan of Lawrence Academy has seen his recruiting explode of late. The rising junior just added a new offer from former BC OL coach Phil Trautwein at Penn State. He is certainly a recruit worth watching for in the future.

