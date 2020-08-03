BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: August 2nd, 2020

A.J. Black

The Boston College football program continues to work towards their Class of 2021 and beyond. Here are some news and notes around recruiting. 

Nigel Tate Sticks Firm

I spoke with '21 defensive tackle commit Nigel Tate about his recent Arizona State offer, and he reaffirmed that he is staying committed to Boston College. When talking to recruits you can sometimes tell if they may be leaning towards a decommit, or there may be some hesitation. I strongly believe that Tate will stick with the Eagles at this time. 

Jalon Williams Announcing Soon

A name to watch for is Jalon Williams, a three star '21 cornerback out of Texas. He announced on Sunday that he is going to make his decision on August 6th. He currently holds offers from Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi St., Missouri, Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah. 

Connor Lytton Receives Honors

Boston College commit, Connor Lytton, who was named to Wilson Football's First Team Preseason All American.  Looks like the Eagles are getting a very good kicker for the future. 

Emmett Morehead, Clinton Burton To Enroll Early?

Two names to watch for as early enrollees are quarterback Emmett Morehead and blue chip recruit Clinton Burton. On Saturday when the new official offers went out, both recruits went to Twitter to say that they were excited to start in January. If BC gets a bunch of early enrollees, watch for a bigger class this year. Grabbing early enrollees gives them wiggle room to go over 25 recruits if they choose to. 

Local Recruit '22 OL/DE Ty Chan Sees Recruiting Blowing Up

A name to watch for in the future, Ty Chan of Lawrence Academy has seen his recruiting explode of late. The rising junior just added a new offer from former BC OL coach Phil Trautwein at Penn State. He is certainly a recruit worth watching for in the future. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

Back after an injury derailed most of his 2019 season, the redshirt junior will be looking to prove that he can be the backbone of this defense.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: OL Jack Conley

A look at a younger offensive lineman, with the build to be a big tackle for the Eagles in the future.

A.J. Black

Boston College Tests 154 Football Staff And Athletes, 154 Negatives

All is clear in Chestnut Hill, which is a testament to the work they have been doing to keep the athletes and staff safe

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Ben Petrula

Now a senior, offensive lineman Ben Petrula is looking to have a huge season for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 7 For Top '21 WR Jalil Farooq

Boston College are a surprise in the Top 7 of WR from the DMV, but he's from an area that the Eagles have been recruiting very well recently .

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

'22 Myles Pollard Sees Staff Building DB Powerhouse at BC

A new offer for Boston College, to a defensive back in Tennessee who sees the Eagles ont the rise.

A.J. Black

'22 ATH Tyler Banks "Very Blessed" With First Power Five Offer From Boston College

An athlete from Nottoway, Virginia, Tyler Banks is a rising junior with an intriguing skill set that earned him an offer from Boston College

A.J. Black

Updates on Logistics Around ACC Football in 2020

All the logistics for the upcoming ACC football season

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Five Takeaways From Boston College Football's Newest 2020 Schedule

A look at the schedule and some thoughts about the upcoming year

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

New ACC 2020 Schedule Model For Boston College Football

Boston College has a new schedule, here is what it looks like

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68