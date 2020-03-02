Boston College Target Spotlight: WR Jeffrey Davis Jr.

Being a strong presence in New England will always be a priority at Boston College. Steve Addazio came to Chestnut Hill and said that he was going to put a fence around New England, a promise he wasn't able to keep. While the Eagles were able to keep local talent like Chris Lindstrom, AJ Dillon, and Zach Allen, there were others they couldn't land. Christian Wilkins ended up at Clemson, Kwity Paye at Michigan, and Austin Burton at UCLA. While there will always be players that want to go somewhere either more prestigious than BC, or further away from home, BC needs to bring in more of these local recruits.

The 2021 class is loaded with local talent. Drew Kendall, TJ Guy, Owen McGowan are just a few that BC has targeted already. But down in Connecticut there is another player, that has already been offered by some big time program. Jeffrey Davis Jr, a wide receiver from West Hartford CT, spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and where he sees BC and the new staff in his future plans.

Davis, a 6'0 three star wide out, already has offers from Michigan, BC, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Syracuse, and Purdue. He is also hearing from Ivy League schools like Yale and Princeton. He was offered by both coaching staffs, back in March 2019 by Jim Leonard and more recently by Hafley and his staff. Davis knows what he is looking for in a school, "what I like most about my top schools are the opportunity’s for personal growth and the ability to strive after football is over." he told BC Bulletin.

BC is clearly a school that he is considering, as the strong academics and high level of football" have caught Davis's attention. Also he has been impressed by the coaching staff. "My impression of the new staff has been amazing." Davis explained, "they seem to have great knowledge of the game and are bringing a flare and swagger to the program." Wide receiver coach Joe Dailey is his main recruiter while head coach Jeff Hafley has been in contact with him as well.

While Davis has not created a Top 5, or listed a favorite, he does plan on visiting Boston College on March 15th.

We will keep you up to date on any updates on his recruitment.