BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Target Spotlight: WR Jeffrey Davis Jr.

A.J. Black

Being a strong presence in New England will always be a priority at Boston College. Steve Addazio came to Chestnut Hill and said that he was going to put a fence around New England, a promise he wasn't able to keep. While the Eagles were able to keep local talent like Chris Lindstrom, AJ Dillon, and Zach Allen, there were others they couldn't land. Christian Wilkins ended up at Clemson, Kwity Paye at Michigan, and Austin Burton at UCLA. While there will always be players that want to go somewhere either more prestigious than BC, or further away from home, BC needs to bring in more of these local recruits. 

The 2021 class is loaded with local talent. Drew Kendall, TJ Guy, Owen McGowan are just a few that BC has targeted already. But down in Connecticut there is another player, that has already been offered by some big time program. Jeffrey Davis Jr, a wide receiver from West Hartford CT, spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and where he sees BC and the new staff in his future plans. 

Davis, a 6'0 three star wide out, already has offers from Michigan, BC, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Syracuse, and Purdue. He is also hearing from Ivy League schools like Yale and Princeton. He was offered by both coaching staffs, back in March 2019 by Jim Leonard and more recently by Hafley and his staff. Davis knows what he is looking for in a school, "what I like most about my top schools are the opportunity’s for personal growth and the ability to strive after football is over." he told BC Bulletin. 

BC is clearly a school that he is considering, as the strong academics and high level of football" have caught Davis's attention. Also he has been impressed by the coaching staff. "My impression of the new staff has been amazing." Davis explained, "they seem to have great knowledge of the game and are bringing a flare and swagger to the program." Wide receiver coach Joe Dailey is his main recruiter while head coach Jeff Hafley has been in contact with him as well. 

While Davis has not created a Top 5, or listed a favorite, he does plan on visiting Boston College on March 15th. 

We will keep you up to date on any updates on his recruitment. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Women's Basketball Finishes Regular Season With 88-81 Win Over Syracuse

Another big win for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Eagles Clinch 17th Hockey East Regular Season Title After Beating BU 4-1

Yet another title for head coach Jerry York

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Boston College Target Spotlight: CB Zakee Wheatley

Maryland is a new focus area for Boston College, Zakee Wheatley could be a big target.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Target Spotlight: DE Arden Walker

A look at another defensive target for Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

A.J. Dillon Runs a 4.53 40 Yard Dash At NFL Combine

Big night for the BC running back who shot up draft boards

A.J. Black

Red Hot Boston College Men's Hockey Dismantles Merrimack 6-1

BC is one step closer to a regular season Hockey East title.

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Notre Dame Downs Boston College On Last Second Jumper 62-61

A brutal heartbreaking loss for the Eagles at home

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

#5 Louisville Defense Too Much As Cardinals Easily Defeat Boston College 68-48

The Cardinals were too much for Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview and Prediction

The Eagles and Fighting Irish will have their rematch Wednesday night

A.J. Black

by

Ct33

Running Back David Bailey Ready For Fresh Start In Spring Ball

With no more AJ Dillon and Steve Addazio, the offense will be very different for David Bailey

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black