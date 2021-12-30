Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Marcus Valdez Bowl Discussion

    Assessing Local '23 Massachusetts Recruits and Where BC Stands

    A look at where the Eagles stand with many of the highly ranked local recruits
    Time to really kick of '23 coverage! Many of you have asked about the Class of '23 recruits in Massachusetts. Here are some updates and where BC stands on each one. 

    Joenel Aguero, Four/Five Star Defensive Back (St. John's Prep, Danvers). Think it is very interesting that he moved back to Massachusetts after spending a year at IMG Academy. Has visited Boston College, but has also spent a lot of time at UGA. Think the Bulldogs are the clear favorite here, but don't rule out the Eagles right now, they are definitely still in the hunt. 

    Samson Okunlola, Four/Five Star Offensive Tackle (Brockton, MA)

    The offer list continues to pile up for the top ranked local recruit. He added LSU, Oklahoma, and USC in the past few weeks. Currently holds offers from seemingly every major program in the country. Of any recruit that BC has offered in state, this is going to be the toughest to close on. At this point signs point to Okunlola heading to a blue blood. His official visit list will be a good sign of where he is thinking of going.

    Andrew Rappleyea, Four Star Tight End (Milton Academy, MA) 

    Boston College made the Top 7 for the local recruit, who also put some heavy weight Big Ten programs on his list, along with UNC and Wake Forest. He has made visits to campus and has a great relationship with staff. At this point BC is most likely in his Top 3. 

    Ronan Hanafin, Four Star Wide Receiver, (Cambridge MA)

    Hanafin has been a constant guest on campus with the Eagles, but to be fair has been on Notre Dame and Michigan's campus as well. Like BC's chances here, and think they could close on him. 

    Preston Zinter, Four Star Tight End (Lawrence, MA)

    Younger brother of Michigan player Zak Zinter, he also has an offer from the Wolverines. BC has done a very good job of building a relationship with him, getting him on campus multiple times. If the Eagles can fight off the Wolverines, they should be in good shape here. 

    In terms of the trio of current commits (Datrell Jones, Boubacar Traore and Jaeden Skeete), expect some interest from other teams, but from everything I'm hearing these three sound like they are solid BC commits. 

