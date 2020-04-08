BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Boston College has been very busy on the recruiting trail this week, with loads of new offers, and more news to digest. Let's explore what Jeff Hafley's squad has been up to.

Kani Walker Gets An Interesting New Offer

Late last week we reported that Boston College landed a commitment from Georgia defensive back Kani Walker. On Tuesday he received an offer from Mizzou. Getting new offers isn't uncommon after a pledge, especially with plenty of time before National Signing Day. He hasn't had the opportunity to visit Chestnut Hill yet, this is a situation that might be worth watching

BC Makes Top 8 For Markus Allen

Markus Allen, a wide receiver out of Clayton, Ohio dropped his Top 8 list this week. On the list was Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia, Indiana and Iowa State. The three star recruit, has a pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball projections to the Michigan Wolverines.

Boston College Makes Top 10 For John Howse IV

BC got even more good news as they landed in the top ten for Tennessee cornerback John Howse IV. The three star back also has Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Louisville amongst others. 247Sports again projects him to land in Ann Arbor.

BC Makes Top 10 For Jordan Moore, '21 ATH, Towson MD.

A three star ranking according to Rivals, Moore's other Top 10 schools include Princeton, Maryland, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, Duke, Wisconsin, Yale and Harvard.

Transfer Portal Name To Keep an Eye On

While Boston College fans wait patiently to see where Michigan WR Tarik Black ends up, there is another name to watch for. William Bradley King, a graduate transfer defensive end from Arkansas State is a name to watch out for. Recently he entered the portal, and has a skill set that Boston College desperately needs, quarterback pressure. Last season with the Red Wolves he had 8.5 sacks, as a team last year Boston College only had 19.

A Bunch of New Offers Went Out

BC made quite a few new offers, BC Bulletin will be working to talk to as many of these recruits as possible in the near future. (note, for most of these recruits, their position is based on their listings on a 247/Rivals page)

Otto Hess , '21 OT Oswego, Illinois: Three star recruit with offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia amongst other MAC programs.

Isiah Cox, '21 ATH Alcoa, Tennessee. Three star recruit with offers from Cincinnati, Appalachian State, ECU, Ole Miss and UCF.

Jacob Coleman, '21 WR, Chesterfield VA. No ranking on 247Sports, with offers from ECU, Rutgers, Buffalo and James Madison

Cardrece Mobley '21 WR, Clearwater, FL. No ranking on 247sports, with offers from Iowa State, Southern Miss, Bowling Green and Charlotte.

Jadarius Thursby, '21 OLB, Duncanville, TX. Three star ranking according to Rivals, holds offers from Missouri, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas and San Diego State.

Shawn Gates, '21 DB, Akron, OH. Three star ranking according to Rivals. Holds offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, and various MAC programs.

