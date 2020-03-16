BCBulletin
Boston College Target Spotlight: CB Kani Walker

A.J. Black

Even with all of the precautions surrounding COVID-19, college football recruiting is still occurring. While coaches can no longer meet the player in person, and the recruit can't visit campus, coaches can still communicate with players via text, email and phone. Offers are still being made, and recruits are cutting down their lists. 

On Sunday, Kani Walker, a 2021 athlete out of Douglasville, Georgia announced his Top 10 on Twitter. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Walker about his recruitment, his Top 10 list and how the COVID19 has impacted the timing of his decision. 

Walker's Top 10 has an impressive list of schools. "The reason why I those are my top schools Is because I was able to build a strong connection with them from the ground", he explained. Boston College clearly has made Walker a priority as head coach Jeff Hafley, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive backs coach Aazar Abdul Rahim have all been in contact with him. 

The coaches really have stood out to him because "the whole staff loves me and keeps in contact", Walker explained, "with each chance they get and they called me when my Pops died so that’s when I knew that they actually cared about me". That personal connection has been a theme in many recruits BC Bulletin has talked to. "So it feels good and they are GREAT people not just (around) football" Walker explained, "but as a person as well and that’s important to me". 

Like many recruits the coronavirus has altered his plans and timeline. Walker had a visit planned to Boston College in April, and now he has to push his timeline back. Recruited as a cornerback by Boston College, and with an offer in hand, Walker will have to wait until campuses re-open before he can visit and make his decision. 

But in terms of a player, Walker is an exciting 6'2, 194-pounder, who fits the mold of a long cornerback that would fit well in Jeff Hafley's defensive scheme that emphasizes that bigger style of defensive back. "They just loved my game all around and they like how versatile I am", Walker concluded. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on all recruiting news around Kani Walker

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

#GETIN GO EAGLES!

