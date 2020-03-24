Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 24, 2020

Recruits still can not visit on campus, but that does not mean the Boston College football staff has been quiet. Over the past few days a variety of recruits have received offers from the Eagles. Here is some of the most current BC football recruiting news as of today.

Rutgers Getting A Leg Up

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has exploded out of the gate with five local 2021 recruits committing to the Scarlet Knights. The new head coach was fortunate to have an elite juniors day on campus the weekend before the COVID-19 outbreak locked down travel. Schiano had almost 50 recruits on campus, which was valuable face time for his new staff.

On the flip side, Boston College had a majority of their visits scheduled later in the spring (probably wiser given New England weather). This, to no fault of BC's, did not allow many kids to get on campus after the outbreak locked down campuses. Hafley told reporters last week that he has to be creative with these recruits. But in the end getting the kids on campus usually seals the deal. Hopefully the outbreak will slow down, and kids will return to campus soon before they choose to go with programs they have already visited.

Speaking of Rutgers:

Todderick Hunt of NJ.com had an interesting article about Robert Jackson, a defensive lineman from New Jersey. Sounds like Rutgers is leading, but he hasn't been able to many programs he wanted to visit because of the dead period. Read more about his recruitment in Hunt's article.

New Offers Out:

Markus Allen, 2021 WR (Clayton, Ohio). A three star receiver, Allen currently holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, UVA amongst others.

Jaylen Jones, 2021 WR (Richmond, VA) A three star receiver, Jones currently holds offers from Duke, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

Nigel Tate, DT/T, 2021 WR (Potomac, MD). Offers unknown

Tommy Doman Jr, Punter, 2021 (West Bloomfield, MI). Also holds an offer from Michigan.

Davison Igbinosun, Defensive Back, 2022 (Union, NJ) Also holds an offer from Central Michigan, Rutgers, and Temple

Lewis Bond, Wide Receiver, 2021 (Chicago, Illinois) Also holds an offer from Maryland, Syracuse and Bowling Green

