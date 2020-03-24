BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 24, 2020

A.J. Black

Recruits still can not visit on campus, but that does not mean the Boston College football staff has been quiet. Over the past few days a variety of recruits have received offers from the Eagles. Here is some of the most current BC football recruiting news as of today.

Rutgers Getting A Leg Up

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has exploded out of the gate with five local 2021 recruits committing to the Scarlet Knights. The new head coach was fortunate to have an elite juniors day on campus the weekend before the COVID-19 outbreak locked down travel. Schiano had almost 50 recruits on campus, which was valuable face time for his new staff.

On the flip side, Boston College had a majority of their visits scheduled later in the spring (probably wiser given New England weather). This, to no fault of BC's, did not allow many kids to get on campus after the outbreak locked down campuses. Hafley told reporters last week that he has to be creative with these recruits. But in the end getting the kids on campus usually seals the deal. Hopefully the outbreak will slow down, and kids will return to campus soon before they choose to go with programs they have already visited. 

Speaking of Rutgers:

Todderick Hunt of NJ.com had an interesting article about Robert Jackson, a defensive lineman from New Jersey. Sounds like Rutgers is leading, but he hasn't been able to many programs he wanted to visit because of the dead period. Read more about his recruitment in Hunt's article.  

New Offers Out:

Markus Allen, 2021 WR (Clayton, Ohio). A three star receiver, Allen currently holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, UVA amongst others. 

Jaylen Jones, 2021 WR (Richmond, VA) A three star receiver, Jones currently holds offers from Duke, East Carolina and Old Dominion. 

Nigel Tate, DT/T, 2021 WR (Potomac, MD). Offers unknown

Tommy Doman Jr, Punter, 2021 (West Bloomfield, MI). Also holds an offer from Michigan. 

Davison Igbinosun, Defensive Back, 2022 (Union, NJ) Also holds an offer from  Central Michigan, Rutgers, and Temple

Lewis Bond, Wide Receiver, 2021 (Chicago, Illinois) Also holds an offer from Maryland, Syracuse and Bowling Green

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments (2)
AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

Sounds like the days when we would just grab anything we wanted from Rutgers are over!

But its also true that 2 to 3 of the recruits that Schiano sealed would have had a soft offer sheet and would have not made many BC fans excited about the get.

No. 1-2
AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

BC Eagles Football has to battle in the recruitment game against D1 Schools in the MA, CT, RI, NY, NJ, PA, DE Region's like U-Mass, UCONN, Yale, URI, Holy Cross, Harvard, Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State, Temple, Villanova, St Joe's, Pittsburgh, U-Delaware

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Christian To Remain Boston College Head Coach in 2020-21

Christian will return for his seventh season, and a 75-119 record

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

BC Bulletin 2019-2020 Awards: AJ Dillon Is Our Male Athlete of the Year

Eagles running back was the unanimous choice

Brett Rider

by

Riderbc20

Top 5 Programs Boston College Football Needs To Schedule

Here are five programs that Boston College should try and schedule in the future.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Ranking Potential Rivals For Boston College Football

Boston College is one of the few schools in the country without a true rival. Today we look at some options.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

2022 New Jersey RB Kanye Udoh "Will Always Remember" Boston College Offer

Here what the Richland, New Jersey running back had to say after his newest offer from the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Reliving Boston College's Season One Game (and One Moment) at a Time: Second Half

Greco's hatty, the freshman line and a 10-1 win highlight the second half.

jbiagioni16

Eagles Make Top 5 for 2021 Georgia DB Kani Walker

Eagles continue to make the cut for a three star defensive back

A.J. Black

2021 Athlete Deion Burks "Very Happy" with Boston College Offer

A Michigan WR/DB received a BC offer today, and this recruit can't wait to get on campus

A.J. Black

Alex Newhook to Return For Sophomore Season

Eagles forward chose to stay in school over playing in NHL

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Introducing the BC Bulletin 2019-20 Awards

Who should win the end of the season awards? Log in and vote!

A.J. Black

by

claver2010