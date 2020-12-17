Three Sleepers in Boston College's 2021 Class

Quintayvious Hutchins

One of BC's final commitments, defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins is a name that could pop up early and often in Chestnut Hill. From scouts I've talked to they said this was a recruit that would have absolutely had his recruiting blow up if it wasn't for COVID-19. But going into his commitment Boston College was his only Power Five offer. His film is absolutely stunning, a ferocious pass rusher, with good length and surprising quickness. A monster pass rusher, something Boston College desperately needs, Hutchins could really bloom with Jeff Hafley. "Q is a versatile edge rusher with the hips, hands, and feet to become one of the best defensive ends in the ACC," said defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase

Shawn Gates

Boston College brought in a stacked defensive back group that included big time names like Jalen Cheek and CJ Burton. While both of those defensive backs should blossom at BC, Gates is a name that should really get some attention too. Jeff Hafley talked about the need for speed on his team, and Gates checks those boxes. He has a track and field background, and can move. While he might not see the field early, Gates could be a staple of the defensive backfield for years to come.

“Shawn is tough, he’s a guy who never shies away from contact," said defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. "When he runs, he runs with urgency to the point of attack defending the run and pass. He is a naturally aggressive athlete, with great field awareness, twitchy with nasty acceleration.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Ezeiruaku, a New Jersey native has all the markings of a leader on the defensive side of the ball. During his senior year he guided one of South Jersey’s top defenses in 2020 with nine tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hurries. He has all the physical tools to be an excellent defender, especially in the pass rush, but what stands out are some of the character qualities that he also possesses. “Smart, quick, and savvy player that loves ball, is a game changer, and a natural born leader," explained defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.

