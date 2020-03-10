Boston College Target Spotlight: QB Tahj Bullock

Boston College's offense will mostly likely drastically shift away from Steve Addazio's ground and pound system. While this change will alter how BC recruits at every position, it will certainly affect the quarterback position the most. New offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. is a "quarterback guru" and with more emphasis put on the passing game, recruits should be more attracted to Chestnut Hill.

In the 2020 recruiting class the Eagles added Matthew Rueve late in the class from St. Xavier in Cincinnati Ohio. He is an exciting recruit, but one that BC had to rush to recruit given the time crunch.

Now that they have more time they can battle for more sought after recruits. Enter Tahj Bullock. A three star dual threat quarterback from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey. Currently Bullock holds offers from Duke, Rutgers, UCLA, Syracuse, Temple and UMass. BC Bulletin got the opportunity to chat with Bullock about his recruitment, what he is looking for in a program and much more.

Bullock, is the quarterback at St. Peter's Prep a power house program in northern New Jersey. In his junior season, his first year starting for the Marauders he threw for 2,274 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. But as mentioned before he is a dual threat who also ran for 476 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

The junior quarterback has been a priority for Boston College. Head coach Jeff Hafley and wide receiver coach and NJ recruiter Joe Dailey have watched him throw twice at his high school, and offered him shortly after. Bullock thinks highly of Boston College "The name Boston College speaks for itself" he told BC Bulletin "with all they have done as a program over the years on and off the field."

In terms of what he is looking for in an offense Bullock has a preference, "Offense wise I'm looking for an offense similar to what we do here at Prep" he explained, "a high fast tempo offense that can utilize my feet and arm to the best of my ability." Bullock has already visited Rutgers and Syracuse.

Currently Bullock has an offer from Boston College, and has a visit planned for the weekend of March 21st. He currently doesn't have a favorite or a top list "I’m interested in all the schools that are interested in me" he said, "and I’m thankful." He plans on making all his visits before he makes a decision which he hopes to make before his senior season at St. Peter's Prep.

BC Bulletin will update you with any news on Bullocks recruitment.