Boston College Recruiting Notebook: April 25, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College football recruiting has been very active over the past week. There have been quite a few new offers all over the country, and quite a few recruits have trimmed their lists. Let's check out some of the news around Boston College. 

Eagles Make Top 10 For Cameron Ball

Cameron Ball, a three star defensive tackle from Atlanta, Georgia dropped his top 10 list this week.

Boston College is clearly trying to target defensive line help in this recruiting cycle, and Ball would be quite the steal. He has a huge offer list, and at almost 300 pounds, he would be a big physical plug in the middle for Jeff Hafley. It was a great sign that BC even made it this far, let's see if they make it to the next step. 

BC Makes Top 3 for Landon Morris

Morris a 6'5 210 wide receiver out of Illinois announced his Top 3 this week as well. 

247sports has not put in a Crystal Ball yet for the tall receiver, but Syracuse and Iowa State are two schools Boston College could beat out for recruits. Getting a receiver with that size would be a nice addition to the recruiting class. 

Boston College Makes Top 6 For Lavell Wright

Wright a three star all purpose back from Radcliff, KY announced his list as well. 

We have talked a lot about how Boston College has expanded their recruiting footprint, and this is one of many cases where it is starting to pay off. Even if they aren't going to land a kid like Wright, kids in states that may not be aware of Boston College are now getting interested. 

Boston College Makes Top 8 For Devin Lee

Devin Lee, a defensive end out of McDonough, Georgia trimmed his list to eight schools. He currently isn't ranked, but his offer list has exploded in the past few months, and is a name worth watching. 

Zen Michalski Selects Louisville

No surprise here, but offensive tackle Zen Michalski committed to Louisville. Boston College was in his final grouping, but the Cardinals were the clear favorite here. 

